Tea is more than just a hot beverage. For all the tea lovers out there, it is comfort served in a cup. Not just us, cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, aka “thala,” also loves this hot beverage. Need proof? Head straight to the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Instagram page. Ahead of the RCB vs Chennai Super Kings match, they have shared a video welcoming the player to the dugout. In the video, a person can be seen pouring tea for him. As soon as Dhoni holds the cup, happiness is clearly visible on his face. The text attached to the post reads, “Welcome to Bengaluru, Mahi!”

It's not the first time we have seen Dhoni beaming with joy upon holding a cup of tea. Last year, during the 16th season of the IPL, the official Instagram page of the Chennai Super Kings shared a video of the player. Zero points for guessing, of course, he was drinking tea. Dressed in his jersey, Dhoni was seen walking up to what looked like a pantry area. A few seconds later, a staff member handed him a cup of tea, which he gladly accepted. Dhoni then began walking away from the stall. Besides the tea, we could also spot a bottle that appeared to be a cold drink in his other hand.

The caption of the post read, "All we need is some Thala Positivitea!"

In addition to his love for tea, Dhoni's generosity always wins our hearts. In 2017, when the cricket maestro was leading the Jharkhand team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Dhoni met a tea shop owner named Thomas.During his days as a ticket collector at Kharagpur station in West Bengal, the player used to drink tea from Thamas' shop. When the cricket great's team visited Kharagpur for a match, Thomas travelled all the way from Kolkata to Kharagpur to meet his world-famous customer. Upon meeting Thomas, Dhoni not only recognised him instantly but also invited him to the hotel where the team was staying for dinner.

Just like us, are you also a fan of Dhoni's “tea-licious” diaries?