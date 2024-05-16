“Keep your friends close and your French fries closer,” agreed? Well, we don't know about you, but Ananya Panday can relate to this. Don't believe us? Go check out her Instagram this instant. Ananya and her love for food has honestly hooked us all to her social media. But, this time, her gastronomic adventure left us drooling. The actress, on Wednesday, May 15, shared a picture on Instagram Stories, wherein she can be seen relishing some French fries. But she also confessed about not being able to keep track of time when she indulges in some crunchy fries. Ananya shared her picture along with a GIF that read, “Time flies when you are having fries.”





Take a look at Ananya Panday's post here:

The picture was originally shared by Ananya Panday's fan page with the text “Good Food Good Mood.” The post included a series of photos exhibiting Ananya's “love for food.” In the opening frame, the actress can be seen enjoying a burger, while sitting on the poolside. The next slide shows Ananya relishing some lip-smacking fondue. After gorging on delicious cookies, a picture shows Ananya Panday sitting in the middle of multiple pizza boxes, carrying half-eaten slices. We also caught her enjoying some ramen soup and a grilled cheese sandwich.

French Fries Recipes To Try

If Ananya Panday's Instagram story left you drooling, then we bring you some versatile recipes for fries.

1. Classic French Fries

Who doesn't love French fries? This is one of the most loved finger foods. After all, this is quick and easy to make. Take a look at the classic French fries here.

2. Sweet Potato Fries with Amla Aioli

If you are looking for a healthier version of fries then try this recipe this instant. Prepared using sweet potatoes, this crispy treat is served with a zingy dip. Check out the recipe here.

3. Baked Carrot Fries

Let's level up your nutrition source and relish this carrot fries. In less than an hour you can prepare baked carrot fries make sure you serve it with a drizzle of olive oil. Here is your recipe.

4. Poha French Fries

Don't judge it by its name. The dish is all about crispiness. This is what makes it perfect for any movie night. The dish is a flavourful snack made with the goodness of poha and potatoes. Click here for the recipe.

5. Egg French Fries

How would you react if we told you that now you can prepare French fries in just 20 minutes? Don't believe us? Try this delicious recipe, which will make you forget about regular fries. Recipe here.





