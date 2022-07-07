Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni. Everyone's favourite “Captain Cool” turns 41. And, wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world for the cricket sensation. Well, in the middle of this, a video from Dhoni's midnight birthday party surfaced online. Courtesy: His wife Sakshi Dhoni, of course. Standing against the decoration which read, “Happy Birthday, Mahi”, the former India cricketer is seen cutting into a fruit cake placed right in front. Well, it wasn't the only cake on the table. A two-tier chocolate cake was also placed, along with a bunch of sweet delicacies. Along the clip, Sakshi wrote, “Happy Birthday.”





Watch video:

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a snap of Mahi with all his friends, who attended his classy birthday bash.





You would agree that Sakshi Dhoni's video screams love. And, did we mention our love for cakes? MS Dhoni's birthday celebration has triggered our sweet tooth. While ordering cakes appears to be an easy way out, why not bake them at home with lots of love. If you think it's a tough task to pull off, we have compiled some easy cake recipes for you. Have a look:





Cake loaded with pineapple, apples, plums, kiwi, dragon fruit, and other seasonal fruits is just a delight. Just like MS Dhoni if you are a fan of fresh fruit cake, here are the steps to bake it at home.

No one can turn down a slice of gooey chocolaty cake with a generous chocolate spread on top. Make sure you don't compromise on the chocolate content in the cake. Check recipe here:

Mango season calls for munching on the seasonal fruit with no guilt. Along with eating them raw, infuse them in your drinks and salad. Well, cake as well. For a mango lover, there could be nothing better than a delicious mango cake.

While a full-fledged cake takes the centre, you can place some other sweet delicacies on the sides to make the spread look appealing. Cheesecakes could be a great option. New York cheesecake has a biscuity base and is loaded with vanilla-flavoured cream cheese. A perfect pick for birthday celebrations.

Another mouthwatering dish that can accompany the birthday cake. Made with bread, these cakes are extremely delicious and easy to bake. Throw in some fruit to add flavour as well as colour to the plate. Here is the recipe.





Wishing a very happy birthday to our captain cool, MS Dhoni.










