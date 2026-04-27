A Chinese restaurant in Pineville, Louisiana, has come under fire after police discovered what they described as roadkill - a deer carcass - stored inside a freezer on the premises. According to reports, authorities found the animal while responding to a call related to the restaurant earlier this week. Police later confirmed that the meat did not appear to have been purchased through legal commercial food channels.





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What The Police Say Was Found

The incident came to the limelight after a now-deleted Facebook post allegedly claimed that an employee at the China Queen in Pineville was seen skinning a dead animal at the back of the restaurant. After the police were dispatched to the location, the Pineville Police Department confirmed that officers discovered an animal believed to be roadkill inside a freezer at the Chinese restaurant alongside other food items. While officials did not immediately confirm whether the meat had been served to customers, they said its presence raised concerns about food safety and sourcing regulations. Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and that the matter has also been referred to the Louisiana Department of Health for further inspection and review, according to reports.

Restaurant Owners Deny Serving Roadkill

The restaurant's owners have denied any wrongdoing, insisting that the meat was not intended for diners. According to People, the owners claimed the animal had been kept for personal use, not for sale or preparation for customers. They also maintained that no dishes served at the restaurant contain wild or illegally sourced meat.

Sign Posted Outside The Restaurant

Following the incident, the restaurant posted a sign outside its premises addressing the controversy. As reported by KALB, the signage stated:





“We apologize for the recent incident. The item involved was never intended to be served to customers, but it was improperly stored. It has been fully cleaned and sanitized. We are cooperating with health authorities and have corrected our procedures to ensure this does not happen again. Thank you for your understanding.”





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Health Authorities Now Involved

Local health officials have since stepped in to assess whether food safety violations occurred. The Louisiana Department of Health is expected to determine if the presence of the animal violated food preparation or storage laws, and whether penalties or closures may follow, according to local media reports.





Police and health officials say they are continuing to gather information, including how the animal was obtained and why it was stored on commercial premises. Officials have urged the public to wait for confirmed findings before drawing conclusions.





The incident has nonetheless triggered renewed discussion around food safety enforcement, restaurant inspections and public trust in commercial kitchens.