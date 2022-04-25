Remember the flying dosa that had gone viral last year? A Mumbai vendor prepared Dosa in a unique fashion by tossing and flipping the Dosa in the air. The video of the Dosa vendor had gone viral and garnered appreciation from none other than Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra. And now, industrialist Harsh Goenka too has shared a video of the same flying dosa and praised it. On Sunday afternoon, he took to Twitter to post a video of the Mumbai vendor and his amazing dosa-making skills. Take a look:

"You have to love what you do, to give your best," wrote Harsh Goenka in his tweet. The post has received over 43k views and thousands of likes and comments. In the 2 minutes, 20 seconds long video, we could see the Dosa vendor from Dadar preparing 5-6 dosas simultaneously. He then removes the Dosa from the Tawa and tosses it to his colleague waiting on the side with a plate.

This amazing video of the Mumbai street vendor garnered much appreciation on the internet. Some said that the person who was catching the Dosa deserved to be a wicket-keeper for the Indian cricket team. "Love how he maintains pose after throwing it for effect," said one user. Others felt that the throwing and flying was disrespectful to the food that should be treated as precious and akin to a divine offering.





Take a look at the reactions here:

What did you think of the video shared by Harsh Goenka? Tell us in the comments below.