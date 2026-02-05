Mumbai's bar scene is no stranger to spectacle, but a new opening at the historic Mahalaxmi Race Course is approaching it through a more conceptual lens. Fielia, an invite-only aperitivo bar, has recently opened with a format described as a "Cocktail Cinema". Designed by Gauri Khan, the venue focuses on mood, intimacy and layered spatial design. Conceived by Afsana Verma, Amit Verma and Dhaval Udeshi, the bar draws from the language of old-world theatres, using architecture as a central part of the experience. Cocktails are structured around narratives of indulgence and scandal, while the food menu follows a grazing-friendly format with a distinctive theme. Details below.

Ambience And Decor

Photo Credit: Fielia

Fielia places significant emphasis on atmosphere and spatial planning. Located within a restored structure at the race course, the venue makes deliberate use of height and scale. A double-height ceiling, mezzanine balconies and wrought-iron staircases create a split-level layout reminiscent of traditional theatre galleries. The bar occupies a central position, visible from multiple vantage points, reinforcing the cinematic framing that informs the space.

Industrial elements from the original structure have been retained and offset with softer design choices, including curved forms, textured surfaces and subdued lighting. "Fielia was designed as a space that reveals itself slowly. I wanted it to feel cinematic yet intimate: where scale exists, but emotion leads. The architecture holds a quiet drama, softened through curves, texture and light, allowing the bar to become the heart of the space. It's not just about how it looks, but how it makes you feel," stated Gauri Khan.





Also Read: 3 Celebrity Restaurants In Mumbai That Were Once Grand Bungalows

Drinks Menu Highlights

Photo Credit: Fielia

Cocktails form the core of Fielia's offering, with the opening menu conceptualised by mixologist Fay Barretto. Titled 'Sin & Scandal', the menu draws inspiration from notable moments across politics, culture and celebrity, including whispered affairs and financial collapses. These references are interpreted through technique, presentation and service rather than direct or literal storytelling. Amit Verma revealed that the design and architecture of the space inspired the 'Cocktail Cinema' idea. He explained, "Once we saw the height, the mezzanine, the way the windows framed the bar, it felt like a theatre waiting to happen."

Photo Credit: Fielia

The drinks rely on sensory elements such as texture, temperature and visual detail to communicate their themes. Service is structured to support this approach, with bartenders adopting defined personas that add a performative layer.





Also Read: An Inside Look At Shankar Mahadevan's New Mumbai Restaurant

Food Menu Highlights

Photo Credit: Fielia

The food menu follows an aperitivo-style format, intended to support extended visits rather than formal dining. Chef Hitesh Shanbhag has created a menu structured around the concept of the seven sins. The compact plates are designed to accompany a cocktail-forward experience. Offerings span cold and warm plates, slow-cooked meats, seafood preparations, pastas and breads. Dishes such as sage chevre gnocchi, sous vide tenderloin, pork belly and burrata feature alongside spiced shrimp and roasted meats. Portion sizes are intentionally moderate, allowing for variety and extended grazing, in line with the bar's unhurried service model.





With its limited access, strong design focus and emphasis on cocktails as a central experience, Fielia positions itself as a space geared towards guests who prioritise atmosphere and setting over volume-driven nightlife.





Note: The bar operates on an invite-only basis. Dining is available through reservations, with weekends curated exclusively for invited guests.





Address: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400018.