Nagaland's minister Temjen Imna Along is a social media sensation in India. He is known for his humorous and relatable posts that often feature photos of him engaging in everyday activities. Temjen Imna Along is also known for his innovative ideas and initiatives in Nagaland, which have gained him a lot of respect and admiration from people in the state and beyond. As the election fever has gripped the state of Nagaland, all parties are campaigning in full swing. In the midst of the election campaigns, the minister recently shared a photo of himself enjoying a lavish meal.





Along took to Twitter to share a picture of himself enjoying the meal during an election campaign in the state. In the picture, we could see him relishing what looked like a non-vegetarian meal with a bowl full of papads kept next to him. "Acha hai, election ke bahane hi sahi...," wrote the minister in his tweet. His tweet translates to "It's good, even if it's on the pretext of elections." Take a look:

His tweet in no time grabbed attention on the internet. Since being shared, it has garnered over 1.4 million views, 38.4K likes and hundreds of comments. One person wrote, "But what is on your plate sir? Looks delicious."





Another comment read, "Bon Appétit. Best wishes and warm regards."





"They served you just a bowl full of papad," wrote a user.





A fourth person wrote, "Now I know the secret behind your good health is pork." "You're a witty man. A rarity these days! Eat well champ!" added another.





This is not the first time that Temjen Imna Along has shared fascinating content on social media. Earlier, he shone a spotlight on locally produced bamboo bottles. He posted pictures of a range of bamboo bottles on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote, "Bamboo dene ka nahin, bamboo se pani peene ka... Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential and its usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders for Mother Nature." Read more about it here.



