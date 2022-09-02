The train journey comes with enthralling views, endless conversations with travellers, and of course, loads of food! There's something about the railways' food - from railway-style chicken curry to veg cutlet and piping hot chai, these yummy delights take us down the memory lane of our childhood days. It seems to be the same for Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along. Known for his heart-warming posts on social media, the Minister recently shared a glimpse of his train journey that left the internet nostalgic.





Minister Imna Along recently travelled from Guwahati to Dimapur in Rajdhani Express. During the journey, he shared a post on Twitter featuring the meal that was served on the train. In the picture, we could see chapatis, rice, dal, curry, dahi and an omelette. "Life is a journey, enjoy the trip; Food is life, never skip your meal!" he wrote, adding, "Grateful for the wonderfully served dinner at #RajdhaniExpress while heading to Dimapur from Guwahati." Take a look at the tweet:





Since being shared, the post has garnered thousands of likes, retweets and comments. The Indian Railway took to one of its official Twitter handle RailwaySeva to reply to this warm post. "Sir, thank you for sparing your valuable time in writing to us. However, your feedback will boost our team's energy to work with more enthusiasm. - IRCTC Official" the comment read.





Another comment read, "Yes you are right sir. I travelled on the same train from New Delhi to Dimapur. Yes, the food was amazing on this 32-hour journey. I travelled to Nagaland for 7 days. It was an amazing and unique experience. All I can say is Nagaland is awesome. (sic)"





"Indian Railways is progressing day by day. And in the coming days, Indian Railways will be counted among the world's top class trains," wrote a user.





However, some Twitter users criticised the food being served on the train. "Travel frequently in Rajdhani 2nd and 3rd Class from Delhi to Howrah and return. Once they made the whole family sick with their food," read a comment. "I also travel by Rajdhani. Never in my life seen this type of arrangement...I think they made this specially for you because you're a State Minister," another person wrote.





What is your experience with the train meals? While you share your story, we bring you the recipes for railway-style mutton curry and railway-style omelette sandwich to try at home.

