Modak is a beloved sweet treat and a staple during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. These delightful steamed dumplings are more than just a festive dessert. They are a divine symbol, cultural tradition, and culinary delight all rolled into one. However, this year, a sweet shop in Nashik has taken the modak game to a whole new level. By infusing gold into their modak, they have created a luxurious Golden Modak priced at Rs 20,000 per kg. The shop behind this special sweet is 'Sagar Sweets', which has not just relied on traditional ingredients but has developed a premium variety likely involving edible gold or other high-end additions.

The golden modak has attracted significant local attention and has also gone viral on social media. Several users shared their reactions in the comments section.

One user asked, "Ise khana hai ya locker m rakhna hai? [Should I eat this or keep it in the locker?]"

Another added, "Bhagwan ke naam par scam [Scam in the name of God]."

Someone else commented, "Would You Like Golden Samosa or Pani Puri….No Right…?"

"Jisne hume banaya unko ham kya hi bhet kre [What can we offer to the one who created us]," remarked another.

Last year, a sweet shop in West Bengal also made headlines for creating a massive laddoo weighing 500 kilos. Viewers got a glimpse of the enormous treat, which was adorned with various elements.

It was topped with a small Lord Ganesha statue and beautifully decorated with kaju katli and dry fruits like cashew nuts, arranged in a ring design. According to reports, the shop is located in Kolkata's Bhawanipore area and stunned many with its grand festive creation. Read the full story here.

What do you think of these unique festive offerings?