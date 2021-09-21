In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is about everything grand and lavish. Life-sized Ganesh idols, colourful pandals and more - the 10-day extravaganza is marked with much fun and enthusiasm. And what adds on to the celebration is the 'bhog' prepared for Lord Ganesha - modak being the most popular one. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that modak is synonymous to Ganesh Pujan. During this time of the year, devotees prepare different types of modaks to offer to their beloved deity. Some people also like experimenting with the classic modak recipes to offer unique sweets to Lord Ganesha. This year, a sweet shop in Maharashtra added on to the celebrations with all things glittery.





Sagar Sweets in Nashik prepared 'golden modak' especially for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Yes, you heard us! This special type of modak was prepared using gold coating (edible gold leaf). And guess the price? The 'golden modak' costed a whopping 12000 per kg. That's not all. Reportedly this shop also had 'silver modak', prepared using edible silver coating.





Speaking to ANI, Deepak Chaudhary of Sagar Sweets stated, "We have received a good response. We have prepared 25 other types of Modak as well. We made a good sale."

Earlier, Balapur Ganesh - Hyderabad's popular 21 kg laddu - was auctioned for a staggering amount of Rs. 18.90 lakh. We also saw a Ludhiana-based baker created a 200-kg idol of Lord Ganesha out of Belgian chocolate.