Like many of us, Navya Naveli Nanda loves to indulge in the delicious taste of Nutella. The chocolaty delight has won the hearts of many all over the world. Now, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has also professed her love for the relish. How do we know? She has posted a clip of Nutella on Instagram Stories. The video was enough to send us drooling. To add to that, Navya also wrote a caption that none of us can get over. She captioned her image, "A pot of" and added a chocolate bar emoji. In the video, we see a spoon dipped in the creamy jar of Nutella. Isn't it drool-worthy? Take a look.

You can relish this chocolate spread in different ways. Here are some ideas in which you can enjoy indulging in Nutella:

Instead of putting chocolate powder in the brownie batter, you can prepare brownies by adding scoops of Nutella in them. The technique is the same, just a lot more fun and flavourful.

Bored of the same kind of French Toast? You can try adding Nutella to it for a chocolaty treat. All you need to do is just add one more step to your regular french toast recipe. Once the fresh toast is ready, just spread a humble amount of Nutella on it.

Nutella can be added with chocolate cookies and a glass full of milk for a delicious morning shake. Have this for your breakfast or simply keep it for a snacking option.





Nutella can add spark to any dish. You can add a dash of Nutella to bake your doughnuts and we are sure you would love them.

Dollops of Nutella can be added to your breakfast cereal bowl without second thoughts. Try it out and make your mornings more chocolaty.