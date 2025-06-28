Neena Gupta has always been a health-conscious eater. She finds peace in enjoying homemade food items and often shares her healthy recipes with her Instagram community. Her recent food indulgence features a roti pizza, made without cheese. Curious? In the clip she shared, she was seen busy buttering a chapati, as she said, “Achcha humne abhi roti mein lagaya hai, roti banake rakhli thi, makkhan lagaya hai. (The roti was prepared and kept aside. I have applied butter on it.)” The veteran star then continues, “Aaj hum roti pizza mein aalu ke jagah shakarkandi dalenge matlab sweet potato (Today we will put sweet potato instead of potato in roti pizza),” and documents her entire recipe. She captioned the video as “Aaj ka special..homemade pizza.”

She adds, “Abhi humne isme dala thorasa tomato ketchup. Isko faela diya, makkhan lagaya, tomato ketchup faelaya, kone mein daalenge. Kone men hamesha jyada dalna chahiye. (Now we have added some tomato ketchup to it. We spread it, applied butter, spread tomato ketchup, and we will put it in the corner. We should always put more in the corner.)” This is followed by the addition of thinly chopped pieces of onions, sweet potatoes, while she says, “Ab hum daalenge, aaj humne sweet potato yaani shakarkandi ko steam kar liya hai instead of aalu kyunki aap sablog jo hai aalu nhi khaana chahte. Main toh khaana chahti hu. (Now we will add, today I have steamed sweet potato instead of potatoes because you all don't want to eat potatoes. I want to eat potatoes.)”

Neena Gupta then proceeds to top the chapati with salt, tomatoes, homemade paneer, and capsicum one by one and mentions, “Hum daalenge ye - humara ghar ka bana huya paneer okay. Paneer upar se nhi daalte nhi toh karak ho jaate hai, andar ghusa dete hai. (We will add this - our homemade paneer. We don't add paneer on top otherwise it will become hard, we put it inside.)”





Then comes the most exciting part - adding the seasonings. She happily shares, “Ab hum isme daalenge pizza masala. Ye tikha hai nah zyada nhi daalenge (Now we will add pizza masala to it. It is spicy so we will not add too much),” further stating, “Toh isme no cheese so its very healthy.” Neena's cook also lends a hand by adding black pepper to the preparation while she counts “thora sa pine nuts yaani chilgoza” and a little bit of chilly flakes for making the dish even more delicious.





At the end, the actor asks her cook to spread butter on the pizza from the top, mentioning, “Ab hum isko oven mein rakh denge aur upar se thora makkan. Lagao, mere haath mein mirch hai tum hi lagalo haan. Jyada nhi lagana woh ajeeb sa taste aata hai makkhan mein. (Now we will put it in the oven and put some butter on top. Apply it, I have chilli in my hand, you apply it. Do not put too much, it tastes like weird in butter.)”





“Abhi usko oven mein rakh denge, niche upar dono ka karke aur roti ekdum papad jaisi ho jayegi. So hum nikal ke kha lenge (Now we will put it in the oven, and the roti will become exactly like papad. So we will take it out and eat it),” she cheerfully concludes.





Although the actress didn't show the final preparation, but from what the dish looked like before entering the oven, it was every bit healthy yet mouth-watering.





Neena Gupta's homemade roti pizza recipe is incredible. Isn't it?