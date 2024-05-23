Those who follow Neena Gupta on Instagram know about her passion for food. The veteran actress not only enjoys eating but also cooking. She often gives us glimpses into her culinary adventures through social media. Her honest videos about making food leave us hungry and inspired. So we thought, why not share some of that motivation and flavour with you? We have compiled a list of 5 vegetarian dishes that Neena Gupta has made in the past. She has posted about them on Instagram, which means you can try following her steps to recreate them at home.





Here Are 5 Veg Dishes Made By Neena Gupta That You Will Love:

1. Moong Dal With Dill Leaves

Want a recipe that combines the goodness of legumes and veggies? One of Neena Gupta's 'cooking diaries' posts showcased a delicacy with moong dal and dill leaves. Doesn't that sound undeniably wholesome? She used yellow moong for this recipe and enhanced it with onions, chillies and garlic. Discover more about this dish here.

2. Ghiya Channa

Neena Gupta also posted about another legume-veggie combination that's worth trying. She shared a dish that featured channa (chickpeas) and ghiya (lauki/ bottle gourd). These healthy ingredients are cooked with onions, garlic and dry spices to give it an irresistible flavour. Click here to read the full story.

Neena Gupta has shared more than one cooking video featuring lauki. Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lauki Sabzi

Neena Gupta posted yet another cooking video featuring bottle gourd. And why not? This ingredient is nutritious and versatile. She made a sabzi inspired by a Bihari dish known as Lauki Jabar. This simple but aromatic veg preparation seems like the perfect choice for hot summer days. Check out Neena Gupta's method here.





4. No-Onion Aloo Shimla Mirch

Who doesn't love the yumminess of aloo shimla mirch? This dish is one of the most popular recipes for potato and capsicum. Neena Gupta recently shared an "experimental" way of making this sabzi without onions. Instead, she used another vegetable to give it a unique texture. Wondering which one? Find out here.

5. Veggie Ulta Tawa Paratha

Neena Gupta is interested in more than just sabzi recipes. She once published a video on making a yummy-looking flatbread. Her version of ulta tawa paratha included a stuffing with paneer, onions, capsicum, carrots, coriander leaves and green chillies. According to her, just 1-2 parathas would fill you up and thus form a complete meal. Here's the video.





Craving more paneer now? Interestingly, Neena Gupta once showed how to make paneer from scratch at home. When she was in Sydney, she posted a video demonstrating parts of the process. She also shared 1-2 important tips for the same. Find the complete article here.





