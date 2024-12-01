Neena Gupta's foodie posts always resonate with food lovers, and her latest one is no exception. The veteran actress shared a hilariously relatable foodie moment on her Instagram Stories. We have all had those days when we crave sweets but try to avoid them due to their calorie count, right? Well, Neena Gupta is no different. In the video, she showcases her plate of Indori style poha, a breakfast favourite. The poha is perfectly cooked, garnished with bay leaves, roasted peanuts, finely chopped onions and sev – a true delight for food enthusiasts. However, sitting a little apart from the poha plate are two irresistible jalebis.





Neena humorously admits that while she has kept them at a distance to avoid eating them, she will “ultimately eat them.” With her signature wit, Neena Gupta says, “Indori style poha. Jalebi dur rakhi hai ki nahi khaungi. Par ultimately khaungi. [I have kept the jalebi away so that I would not eat it. But ultimately, I will.] Very bad girl.” The jalebis, golden and tempting, add the perfect twist to her morning indulgence. Too delicious to resist, would not you agree?

A few days ago, Neena Gupta delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a glimpse of her wholesome breakfast: a delicious jowar aata paratha stuffed with mashed paneer. The paratha was topped with onions, greens and a generous dollop of butter – absolutely drool-worthy! She paired it with green chutney and what appeared to be a pickle. Her caption read, "Jowar aata, paneer, onion, and greens." For those unfamiliar, jowar aata (sorghum flour) is a nutritional powerhouse – high in fiber, gluten-free and rich in protein. With winter here, there is nothing quite as comforting as indulging in crispy, flavourful parathas. Click here for the full story.





Earlier, Neena Gupta shared another breakfast post that had everyone intrigued. This time, it was a close-up of a bowl featuring hard-boiled eggs paired with what seemed to be poha. To add a flavourful twist, she topped it with pepper, sev, chopped onions and green chilies for an extra kick. If you are looking for breakfast inspiration, this creative and wholesome combination is a perfect idea. Starting the day with something both tasty and healthy is always a win. Neena Gupta captioned the post simply as, "Bfast (Breakfast)." Full story here.





Just like us, do you also love Neena Gupta's breakfast diaries?