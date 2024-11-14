Neena Gupta is a true-blue foodie. She recently reposted a video on her Instagram Stories featuring a culinary treat she prepared for Panchayat's associate director, Akshat Vijaywargiya. In the video, Akshat says, "Food by Neena Gupta" and shows the delicious ghar ka khana. We also get a glimpse of the actress. Thanking Akshat for the gesture, she says the food is "arranged by and also some of it cooked by" her. So what's on the table? Vegetable pulao, puris, chana masala, dal, boondi, and raita. Yummy, did we hear? Take a look:

Also Read: 5 Yummy Veg Recipes Shared By Neena Gupta To Inspire Your Next Meal

Previously, Neena Gupta shared what was cooking in her kitchen. In a video on her Instagram Stories, she featured the process of making Khandvi. In the clip, someone is rolling the khandvis into perfect cylindrical shapes while the actress says, "We are making Khandvi at home. It is a very, very tedious process and a difficult one, but she knows how to do it. Sindhu ji, thank you." Next, she pans the camera to the already-rolled khandvis and adds, "And these are all ready. Only the chhonk has to be done." Read on to know more.

Also Read: Neena Gupta's Unconventional Food Advice: "You Can Have Poha With Fried Egg"

Earlier, Neena Gupta gave us a sneak peek of her breakfast platter. Taking to Instagram, she shared a snapshot of a piping hot paratha served on a plate. The flatbread looked extremely delicious and left us craving some. Sharing the picture, Neena called it the "best breakfast," and it's indeed relatable. She also revealed that it was an aloo paneer pyaaz-stuffed paratha seasoned with fresh herbs, making the dish irresistible. Click here to read the full story.

What do you think Neena Gupta will cook next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!