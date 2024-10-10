Neena Gupta's love for home-cooked meals shines through on her Instagram handle. Whether it's paratha, khichdi, uttapam or cheela, the veteran actress never fails to share her love for desi food with her Instagram audience. In a similar post, Neena shared a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes in her kitchen. The actress recorded the process of making Khandvi. Neena shared a video on her Instagram Stories which featured her behind the camera while someone else showed us how to roll khandvis in the perfect cylindrical shape. The actress can be heard saying, “We are making Khandvi at home. It is a very very tedious process and a difficult one but she knows how to do it. Sindhu ji thank you.” Panning the camera at the already rolled Khandvis, Neena added, “And these are all ready, only the chhonk has to be done.”

Also Read:5 Yummy Veg Recipes Shared By Neena Gupta To Inspire Your Next Meal





A day ago, Neena Gupta gave us a sneak peek into her morning indulgences by sharing a picture of a piping hot paratha served on a plate. The paratha looked absolutely delicious and left us craving some too. Neena revealed it to be an aloo paneer pyaaz paratha and called it the "best breakfast" in her caption. The crispy paratha appeared to be seasoned with fresh herbs, making the dish even more mouthwatering. Click here to read in detail.

Before that, Neena Gupta enjoyed some crispy pakodas for breakfast. The veteran actress shared an image on her Instagram Stories featuring onion pakodas. A half-eaten roti with some green chutney was also visible in the photo. In the caption, Neena simply wrote, "Good morning". Her post made us crave a steaming cup of tea and crispy pakodas. Full story here.





Neena Gupta's culinary adventures are truly delightful, and we can't wait to see what she uploads next!

Also Read:Neena Gupta Feels 'Khichdi Is The Best' And We Can't Agree More - See Pic