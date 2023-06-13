It is almost impossible to think of Italian cuisine without imagining a delightful plate of pasta. Most of us have at least once been on a quest to find the cheesiest pasta in the world. A pasta with the perfect combination of sauces, veggies, and flavours is what we crave the most. Well, it seems like veteran star Neena Gupta may have found the perfect bowl of this delectable dish. Wondering how we know? The actress posted a picture of her meal on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, she was seen relishing spaghetti "pasta", which got its flavour from cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and grated cheese on top of it. That pasta looked like one of the heartiest meals. And we can't help but drool all over our phone screens. Take a look:

Neena Gupta's latest post made us want to have the creamiest pasta, so we have pulled together a few recipes that might make your day. And the best part is that you can prepare it in the comfort of your home.

1. Chilli Oil Butter Garlic Pasta

If mesmerising flavours had a name, they would be called chilli oil butter garlic pasta. If you are someone who prefers spicy food, then this dish is honestly made for you. It is a classic fusion of Italian and Asian cuisine. Check out the recipe here.

2. Lemon Garlic Pasta

How would you react if we told you that there is a pasta dish that comes without the fuss of making sauces? This lemon garlic pasta offers a blast of flavours in the mouth and is perfect to make for lunch or dinner. Here is the recipe.

3. Butter Chicken Pasta

What could be better than the goodness of pasta amalgamated with the richness of butter chicken? Let us tell you a secret. It is an absolute soul-pleaser for all the chicken lovers out there. For the recipe for this fusion Indo-Italian delicacy, click here.

4. Spaghetti Bolognese

If you are in the mood to try authentic Italian food, then you really have to taste spaghetti bolognese at least once in your life. And believe us, it is not as hard to prepare as it sounds. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Mixed Sauce Pasta

In the mood for a classic? Sure, why not? White sauce and red sauce pasta are fine, but you need to try this mixed sauce pasta that comes with the flavours of both. Here is the recipe.

Try out these delicious recipes and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below.