No matter how fancy we go with our meals, there is an unrivaled taste and satisfaction in a home-cooked soulful dish. There is just something about coming back home and indulging in a comforting bowl of dal chawal. And guess what? The legendary Neena Gupta agrees to it wholeheartedly. Need proof of her love for home-cooked goodness? Just peek at her recent Instagram Stories. The star treated her followers to a mouthwatering image of thepla, generously adorned with buttery goodness. She didn't stop there. Neena Gupta has spilled the flavour beans in her caption, proudly declaring it as "methi [fenugreek] aur doodhi [bottle gourd] ka thepla." It's a delicious reminder that even Bollywood stars find solace in the simple pleasures of a homemade meal, just like all of us. Take a look at Neena Gupta's plate of thepla below:

Also Read: Neena Gupta Savours Nimbu Pani Made With A Unique Twist In Kerala