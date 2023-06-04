Age is just a number and veteran actor Neena Gupta has proved it time and again. Be it with her fashion statement or her movie choices, she has been inspiring all across generations. But what we love the most is her zeal to try something new every single time. In last few years, we have seen her portraying some age-defying characters, writing her autobiography, taking solo trips, and most importantly, making buzz on social media. If you scan through her Instagram, you will find Neena Gupta sharing glimpses of her everyday life, and that's where we got to know about her love for food. Every now and then, we see her uploading posts and stories featuring her indulgences. It was no different on her birthday.

Neena Gupta turned 64 today (on June 4, 2023) and daughter and fashion designer shared a glimpse of how the actor plans to celebrate the day. In the video, Masaba was seen asking the birthday girl about her plans, to which, Neena Gupta says that she wants to relax in her "AC room", make her favourite food and enjoy with the family. Looks like, she made aloo paneer for her birthday. Guess how we got to know that?! Check the note Masaba wrote alongside the post.

"It's Neenaji's Bday - everybody say Happy Birthday and send wishes for AC rooms and Aloo paneer for her please," she wrote.

On the work front, Neena Gupta will next be seen in an upcoming movie "Shiv Shastri Balboa", which also features Anupem Kher in the lead. Besides, she will also be seen in the upcoming season of 'Panchayat'.