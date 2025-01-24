Neetu Kapoor has given us a solid health goal through her latest Instagram stories. Seeing her updates has inspired us to look for simple solutions and habits to stay fit. The actress gave us glimpses of what she ate and drank one afternoon. She didn't share a photo of the meal itself on Instagram. But she posted about what she apparently had before and after it. The first update showed a half-full glass of Beetroot Carrot Kanji. For the uninitiated, this is a North Indian fermented drink that is said to have many health benefits, including improved digestion.

The next Instagram story also featured wholesome items. Neetu savoured ghee with gud (jaggery) and homemade digestive tea after her lunch. These simple ingredients boast many advantages and it seems like a good idea to make them a regular part of one's diet.

Has Neeta Kapoor's Insta story made you curious about Kanji? Here's how you can prepare this drink at home. It's an easy-to-make beverage that requires only a handful of common ingredients.

Celebrities often give us health goals through their Instagram updates. One of the names that comes to mind is Masaba Gupta. The star loves to indulge in yummy food. But she also ensures she nourishes herself with healthy dishes and nutrient-rich foods. Masaba Gupta often shares sneak peeks into her diet through her Instagram posts and stories. From her love for desserts to her frequent enjoyment of ghar ka khana, there are many examples we can cite.





Masaba Gupta once revealed that she follows the "80/20" rule for eating. This allows her to maintain a balance of sorts between her dietary needs and her cravings. She also provided details about what she eats in a day. Click here to learn more.





