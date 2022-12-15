Guess any Indian street food lover's favourite snack and samosa is sure to be at the top of their list. Crispy and flaky on the outside and filled with a masaledar potato filling on the inside, you just can't say no to this mouth-watering delicacy. Agree? Well, we don't know about you, but Neha Dhupia agrees with us in this regard. The actress enjoyed a plateful of samosa. And, she didn't forget to announce it on Instagram. The samosa looked drool-worthy, to say the least. Neha encapsulated her indulgence by saying "best dish, my favourite samosa." Take a look at the picture below.

Looks delicious, right? If you too are craving samosa after looking at Neha Dhupia's story, we've got you covered. Here we bring you a delicious samosa recipe that is sure to impress your taste buds like no other thing in the world. If you are someone who loves to experiment with recipes, here we bring you a few interesting samosa recipes. Click here.





We all know that Neha Dhupia is probably one of the biggest foodie celebrities. Every now and then, she shares something from her foodie diaries. A few days ago, she gobbled down this classic winter dish. The photo featured a bowl of sarson saag, which was accompanied by a nicely cooked "makki di roti." Click here to know the recipe.

We'd definitely love to see more of Neha Dhupia's foodie diaries super soon! What do you think of Neha's indulgences? Let us know in the comment section below.