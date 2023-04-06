Popular singer Neha Kakkar never misses out a chance to share about her life and fun moments on social media. Be it her birthday, anniversary or a day out with friends and family, she makes sure to keep her fans updated with her life through Instagram stories or reels. Her massive fan following can be seen through the number of her Instagram followers, which has now reached 73.9 M. And this time again, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a story of her healthy meal.





In the story you can see Neha Kakkar sitting in an exotic restaurant and happily holding a bowl of steamed edamame and sliced lemon in her hands. You can also see a huge menu kept under the bowl which offers, sandwiches, and non-vegetarian food. Atop her Instagram story, Neha Kakkar wrote, "I can have Steamed Edamame Every Day!" with a drooling emoticon.





Edamame means beans on a branch. It is a Japanese dish which is made by using unripe soy beans also called soy pods. A lot of people eat it steamed and boiled to savour its natural flavour. Edamame is packed with protein, calcium and iron. Besides this, it's also low in calories.





This is not the first time Neha Kakkar has shared her food indulgence on her social media handle. Previously, she had posted pictures of herself enjoying samosa and chai. She had captioned her post with, "Chai with Samosa and Green Chatni" is what I eat back stage in my green room! What do you eat while working?"





On the professional front Neha Kakkar's Daiya Daiya track was released in the web series 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega'.