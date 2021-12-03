Singer Neha Kakkar is one celebrity on Instagram who we cannot get enough of. Whether it's her fun-filled vacations or witty Reels content, Neha Kakkar's feed is super relatable. The singer has amassed a fan following of 65.9 million on Instagram, and one of the most loved moments on her feed are those that she spends with hubby Rohanpreet Singh. On the latter's birthday on 1st December, Neha Kakkar went the extra mile to make the celebrations memorable. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her husband's birthday celebrations which featured not one but two tempting and delicious cakes. Take a look:

"My baby's birthday bash last night! Thanks to each one of you for all the blessings and love," wrote Neha Kakkar in the caption of the post. In the pictures, we could see the birthday boy in the frame along with some stunning birthday décor. The centre of our attention, of course, was the lavish chocolate truffle cake which was beautifully decorated with plenty of candles. Rohanpreet Singh also shared some photos on his Instagram handle, take a look:

"Best Birthday Ever! Mainu lagda main iss duniya da Most Blessed person haan," wrote Rohanpreet Singh in the caption. The huge chocolate cake wasn't the only one which was part of the birthday celebrations. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh also cut a cake at midnight, as shared in a Reels video. The duo was in their pyjamas and looked super adorable together. Take a look:

"Happy Birthday Life! @rohanpreetsingh. aur Party toh Aaj hone wali hai Shaam ko!!!! The Real Party happens todayyy," she wrote. We loved to see the two scrumptious cakes from Rohanpreet Singh birthday celebrations as shared by Neha Kakkar. The duo had tied the knot on 24th October last year. They recently celebrated their first anniversary with a wonderful boat ride in Udaipur. They also cut a cake ahead of the big anniversary day. Take a look:

We would love to see more such foodie diaries from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, or #NehuPreet as they are lovingly addressed. What did you think of the amazing photos from the birthday celebrations? Tell us in the comments.