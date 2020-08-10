Twitter User's Homegrown Peppers In Vibrant Hues Amaze The Internet - See Viral Pics

Twitter user's homegrown peppers are winning the internet.

The global lockdown spurred our creative sides and encouraged us to take up our favourite hobbies and activities. Many people used this time to learn new skills as well, gardening being a hot favourite. The feeling of being one with nature and growing your own food is a joy truly unparalleled, which is why several foodies took to gardening during the lockdown. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform to share a few pictures of some peppers that she has been growing. Take a look:





The peppers were a class apart from any other regular garden produce due to their unique and vibrant colours. The peppers were of various hues ranging from light orange to a deep crimson and even a brilliant purple! Netizens were amazed with these interesting pepper varieties which were grown right at home, no less. The pictures of the colourful peppers went viral, garnering over 270k likes and 37k comments and shares on Twitter.

The multi-hued peppers got a number of reactions from excited users, who couldn't believe how beautiful they looked. Many praised the Twitter user @flowerfemme for growing the tiny marvels, while others enquired about the technical aspects of gardening and farming them. Take a look at some of the reactions.





With the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak, sustainable food practices have got a major push; since growing one's own food produce is more cost-effective and environment-friendly too. We hope a lot more users consider growing their own produce at home after seeing these amazing and colourful peppers!







