Mumbai's food scene is easing into early 2026 with menus that feel more relaxed, flexible and in tune with how the city actually eats now. Think slower breakfasts, easy all-day plates, playful brunches and evenings that move comfortably from coffee to cocktails. Restaurants are rolling out fresh ideas shaped by seasonality, comfort, innovation and a growing focus on holistic aspects. Wellness-led dishes sit alongside indulgent favourites, while regional Indian flavours, global influences and nostalgic touches all find space on the table. Drinks menus are also getting more creative, with zero-proof options and ingredient-forward cocktails stepping into the spotlight. Together, these new menus encourage diners to drop in for a quick bite, linger a little longer, or simply rediscover familiar cravings in a new way.

Try These New Menus In Mumbai Restaurants In February-March 2026:

1. Drift, Lower Parel

Drift, the coffee-to-cocktail bar located at Nilaya Anthology, Mumbai, has introduced a daily breakfast service starting at 9 am, alongside updates to its all-day food and beverage offerings. The new breakfast menu focuses on lighter and comfort-led dishes, with highlights including Acai Greek Yoghurt Parfait, Sourdough French Toast, Quinoa & Seasonal Vegetable Bowl, Mushroom Fricassee Puff, and more. Led by Chef Sumit Sawardekar, the updated food menu also features flatbreads, along with cafe-style mains and desserts such as Flourless Chocolate Fudge Cake, Vegan Chocolate Mousse Cake and Basque Cheesecake. The beverage programme, curated by Head of Bars Varun Sharma, spans dessert-inspired cocktails and zero-proof drinks such as Apple Pie, Carrot Cake, The Pink Zen, Okinawa Drift, Matcha Mocha Mist and Picante Spritzer. There's also an expanded matcha selection and coffee-focused additions. The Coffee Flight features Pom Tonic, Caffeinated Beach, Inverted Vietnamese and Espresso Cold Fashioned.

What: New breakfast menu and refreshed cafe-to-cocktail offerings at Drift

Where: Drift @ Nilaya Anthology, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel West, Mumbai

When: Breakfast from 9:00 AM

2. The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

The Bombay Canteen has introduced its seasonal Winter Menu, drawing on regional Indian winter produce and comfort-driven cooking. The menu's small plates feature delights like Umbadiyu Chaat, Ema Datshi, Smoked Pumpkin Launji, Tandoori Lamb Chops, Duck Momos, and Pindi Chole Kulcha, alongside pork birria tacos and prawn toastie. Larger plates feature Winter Greens Saag Aloo, Kulith Dal Makhani, Prawn Mappas and a Military Hotel-style Chicken Pepper Roast, as well as Kolhapuri Mutton 'Claypot Rice'. Desserts for the season include Strawberries & Cream, Anjeer Mawa Cake and the returning Guava Tan-Ta-Tan. The winter menu continues The Bombay Canteen's practice of rotating kulchas and seasonal dishes rooted in regional traditions.

What: Winter menu at The Bombay Canteen

Where: Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Near Radio Mirchi Office, Lower Parel, Mumbai

3. JIA: The Oriental Kitchen, Colaba

Colaba's long-standing Asian dining destination JIA: The Oriental Kitchen, has reintroduced itself with a refreshed menu that places familiar favourites alongside newer interpretations of Asian classics. The updated offering brings together Japanese, Chinese and Thai influences, with new additions including Hamachi Carpaccio, Sake Salmon Carpaccio, Five Spice Beetroot Carpaccio and Heirloom Tomato Carpaccio. The sushi selection has also expanded to include Hamachi Yellowtail, Maguro Tuna Akami, and more in nigiri and sashimi formats, alongside vegetarian options such as Avocado Nigiri and Shiitake Mushroom and Bell Pepper Nigiri. The new menu reflects JIA's attempt to balance technique-driven dishes with lighter, contemporary presentations while retaining its established identity as a fine-dining address in South Mumbai.

What: Refreshed Asian menu at JIA: The Oriental Kitchen

Where: Suncity Apollo Hotel, 22, MB Marg, behind Regal Cinema, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

4. Scarlett House, Bandra & Juhu

Scarlett House has launched a new Sunday Brunch menu across its Bandra and Juhu outlets, bringing together food and cocktails designed as a weekend-only offering. The brunch menu features cocktail highlights such as Nostalgia 2.0, Scarlet Mimosa, Monsoon Window and The First Kiss, alongside small plates including Paneer Thecha, Bombay Masala Toast, Chicken Katsu Sando and the Madras Beetroot Roll. Larger brunch dishes on the menu include Miso Butter Fettuccine, Malabar Prawn Curry Bowl and Pan-Seared Salmon, while desserts such as Creme Brulee French Toast and Basque Cheesecake round out the offering. The menu positions itself as a relaxed, extended brunch experience built around comfort-driven plates and spirit-forward cocktails.

What: New Sunday brunch menu at Scarlett House

Where: At Scarlett House Bandra and Juhu, Mumbai

5. Juliette Cafe & Bar, Andheri

Juliette Cafe & Bar, formerly Juliette Ristorante & Bar, has launched a new all-day menu built around its AM-PM dining philosophy. Helmed by Executive Chef Rohan Taru, the menu spans cafe plates, mains and shareable dishes designed for flexible dining, with highlights including Broccoli Veloute, Arabic Mezze, Baked Sri Lankan Sea Bass with Parmesan Leek Tart, and Za'atar-Spiced Chicken, alongside soups, salads, Indian dishes, burgers, wraps, pizzas, pastas and sizzlers. The beverage programme mirrors this all-day approach, featuring a coffee collaboration with Nandan Coffee, speciality brews, boba tea, matcha-based drinks, milkshakes and non-alcoholic beverages by day, followed by cocktails in the evening, including Bombay High, First Light, Rush Hour, Goan Chorizo and Jack & Roots.

What: New all-day AM-PM menu at Juliette Café & Bar

Where: RAHEJA CLASSIQUE, 12, next to Infinity Mall, Andheri West, Mumbai.

6. Peshwa Pavilion, Andheri

Peshwa Pavilion at ITC Maratha has introduced a new wellness menu centred on balanced nutrition, clean preparations and mindful eating, with options available at the restaurant, through in-room dining and via Gourmet Couch. The menu includes dishes such as The Ruby Soup, Pavilion Good For You Souper, and Grilled Avocado Chick Pea Chaat, alongside curated meal boxes like the Indi-genous Box, Western Wellness Box and Asian Wellness Box. Guests can enjoy desserts like Bajra Phirni and an Almond Flour Brownie with avocado mint ice cream. Designed for guests seeking health-forward dining without eliminating indulgence, the menu focuses on gluten-free and lactose-free preparations using natural ingredients.

What: Wellness menu at Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Int'l Airport Road, near International Airport, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai

6. Mercii, Santacruz

Mercii, co-founded by Arpita Khan Sharma and Richboyz Hospitality, has unveiled a new menu curated by Chef Beena Norohna that brings Nikkei cuisine together with European influences. The menu reflects the Japanese-Peruvian culinary style through dishes such as Scallop Tiradito in leche de tigre and aji amarillo, Brie and Pear Salad, Smoked Duck Croquettes, Prawn Dumplings, Tiger Prawns with brioche, Truffle Ravioli in edamame sauce, and the tableside-finished Cabbage au Flambe. Desserts form a significant part of the offering, with highlights including Strawberry Mousse, Kunafa Cheesecake, Chocolate with blueberry compote, Glazed Pear with honey caramel, Arroz con leche with pandan and koji caramel, and the signature vegan Cacao Bloom.

What: New Nikkei x European menu at Mercii

Where: Lower Ground Floor, Crest Building, B1, Plot 81C, Linking Road, Mumbai

8. The St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel

The St. Regis Mumbai has launched Oh My Cha!, a Japanese tea-focused beverage experience centred on Matcha and Hojicha, available at The Drawing Room and Cafe by The St. Regis Mumbai. Designed as a daytime ritual inspired by Japanese tea traditions, the menu includes Matcha-based offerings such as Iced Matcha Latte, Iced Coconut Matcha Latte, Iced Elderflower Matcha Tonic and Hot Spiced Matcha Latte, alongside Hojicha creations including Black Sesame Maple Hojicha Latte, Hojicha Creme Brulee Latte and White Chocolate Hojicha Latte. The activation interprets traditional tea culture through a contemporary lens, offering guests two distinct settings in which to experience the same curated selection.

What: Matcha and Hojicha beverage experience

Where: Level 9, The St. Regis, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

9. Solaire, Andheri

Solaire at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, owned by Sanjay Dutt, has introduced The Golden Hour, a new early-evening food and bar menu available from 5 pm to 8 pm, designed as a transitional dining experience between day and night. The menu features vegetarian dishes such as Duo Asparagus Gyoza with miso foam, Avocado on Sourdough, Caramelised Onion Hummus and Parmesan Rind Balls, alongside non-vegetarian offerings including String Wrapped Prawns, Kerala Fried Chicken, Chicken Shui Mai and Truffle Lamb Kibbeh. Additional highlights include Falafel Flatbread, clay pot cottage cheese, Chicken Parsley Sumac Flatbread, Ian Ching Chicken and Bombay Duck Roulettes. A great range of drinks and desserts is available to enhance the experience.

What: 'The Golden Hour' evening food and bar menu at Solaire

Where: Grand Hyatt Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex, Siddharath Nagar, Vakola, Vicinity, Mumbai

When: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Tuesday to Sunday