Winter is over and summer heat is already making its presence felt in Mumbai. As we brace ourselves for the season ahead, as foodies, some respite is always to be found in deliciousness. The city has continued to see new eating joints open up across its expanse. From quiet lanes in the suburbs to bustling streets in the heart of Mumbai, these restaurants don't just boast diverse locations - they also promise to offer a wide range of dining experiences. Whether you're craving home-style fare or sophisticated delicacies, whether you're looking for a casual hangout spot or an impressive fine-dining destination, this list of new Mumbai restaurants can come in handy. Read more below:

Here Are Some New Restaurants In Mumbai To Visit In March-April 2025:

1. Loya, The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba

Two decades after the launch of Wasabi by Morimoto, The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai has opened a new dining destination on its premises: Loya. Located on the ground floor of this iconic hotel, the restaurant shines a spotlight on the diversity of North India's cherished culinary traditions. The menu celebrates long-preserved recipes and time-honoured cooking techniques, including those like dhungar (smoking), baghar (hot oil tempering), and dum (slow cooking). Under the stewardship of Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Loya blends nostalgia with innovation. Complementing the food is Loya's signature Paanch cocktail program, which celebrates the North's botanical richness. The ambience is one of tasteful historical grandeur, marked by arched niches, copper lanterns, stone jalis, and cascading waterfalls. Thoughtfully curated dinnerware, from handcrafted Muradabad metalware to Khurja ceramics, further enriches the experience.





Where: The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Apollo Bandar, Colaba.

2. INKA, Lower Parel

Bastian Hospitality recently unveiled its first-ever Peruvian-Asian restaurant: INKA, which is located in Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel. The kitchen is led by Chef Kinyo Rodas Tristan, a Peruvian native with global culinary experiences, including a stint at the acclaimed Koiishi restaurant at The St. Regis Mumbai. INKA offers a creative lineup of Peruvian-Asian dishes designed to be as theatrical as they are flavorful. The food menu is divided into three main sections: Mar (ocean), Montana (mountains), and Bosque (forest) sections - each highlighting the versatile options available under the categories of seafood, meat/non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes respectively. The dessert menu is separate and it has an array of stellar treats that are a must-try. INKA's cocktail program is helmed by Argentine mixologist Dario Araujo, who adds a playful edge to Latin classics. The restaurant's maximalist interiors are designed by Minal Chopra. It is characterised by bold patterns, dramatic lighting, and eclectic sculptures, which together create a space that's as immersive as the menu. Spanning 6,000 square feet with seating for 200 guests, INKA also features an open-air mezzanine floor.

Where: Peninsula Corporate Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel West



3. Eve, Santacruz

Eve, the well-known dining destination from Monarch Liberty Hospitality and Chrome Asia Hospitality, has a new outpost in Santacruz. Building on the success of its Powai and Worli locations, Eve Santacruz promises an unforgettable dining experience. Guests can enjoy dishes with global flavours while sipping on craft cocktails against a backdrop that's equal parts elegant and energetic. The expansive space impresses with its signature book-lined staircase, stunning interiors, and versatile seating options that cater to both intimate dinners and lively gatherings. With curated playlists, live music nights, and a fluid ambience that shifts effortlessly from laid-back brunches to high-energy evenings. Whether you're there for coffee, cocktails, or a full-course feast, Eve's latest address can become your next go-to spot in this part of the city.

Where: 3RGQ+856, Willingdon, Santacruz (West).



4. Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Set against the iconic shores of Juhu Beach, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has a new restaurant on its premises: Mezzo Mezzo. This Mediterranean-inspired establishment combines the laid-back charm of a coastal villa with the buzz of a high-energy hotspot. The space boasts an alfresco dining area overlooking the sea, cosy private rooms, and garden-style terraces. By day, it's a breezy, relaxed setting ideal for sundowners; by night, the tempo rises with curated music, inventive cocktails, and a lively atmosphere. The kitchen is led by Chef Roberto Apa and the food is a celebration of fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. Expect European flavours with signature twists, plated in a sophisticated yet accessible manner. The cocktail menu also contains Mediterranean-inspired creations, alongside a thoughtful selection of wines and low-ABV options.

Where: JW Marriott, Juhu Tara Road, Uditi Tarang Housing Colony, Juhu.



5. Tanjore Tiffin Room, Goregaon

After a six-year hiatus, The Tanjore Tiffin Room has made its return to Mumbai with a brand-new outpost at NESCO, marking its third location in the city. Following the success of its branches in Versova, Khar and Goa, restaurateur Kishore DF has now brought the comforting flavours of Tamil home-style cooking to Goregaon. The restaurant is spread across 3,000 square feet and has both indoor and outdoor seating. The space is designed to evoke the charm of a Tamil household. There's also a lush, greenery-framed patio lit by brass diyas - offering a serene setting for your feast. The menu is a tribute to the richness of Tamil Nadu's culinary heritage, featuring wholesome delights alongside heartier dishes. Guests can also enjoy freshly made treats from a live paniyaram station, which includes both savoury and sweet variations. The cocktail menu features innovative concoctions that celebrate bold regional flavours.

Where: Gate 2, Building No 2, Western Urban Road, NESCO, Goregaon.



6. Shenoy's, Worli

Worli has a new dining spot proudly anchored in a beloved family legacy and five decades of experience in hospitality: Shenoy's. Helmed by Chef Vikram Shenoy (the third generation of the Shenoy family), this new chapter reimagines the story that began with Vyanktesh Shenoy's humble canteen in the 1930s. The restaurant pays homage to the family's Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) roots through its modernised menu, including traditional and inventive regional delicacies. If you're interested in niche regional dishes, this is a restaurant you need to visit soon! The establishment reflects its home-style essence with a welcoming ambience.

Where: Municipal Industrial Estate, Shenoy's, Suite No 12, HAINES Road, Freedom Fighter Vyankatesh Shenoy Chowk, Dainik Shivner Marg, Gandhinagar, Worli



7. Berlin Brew Taproom, Andheri

Berlin Brew is a new casual dining spot in Andheri's Times Square. This craft beer taproom pairs a mid-century vibe with modern comfort. It has vintage Berlin-inspired decor, including distressed mirrors, stained-glass accents and hand-chiselled bar details. Whether you're dropping by with colleagues after a long workday or settling in for a cosy meal with friends, Berlien Brew Taproom is worth checking out. Customers can enjoy a rotating selection of freshly brewed craft beers. For those looking to snack while they sip, the food menu features delicious bites and desserts. Whether you're lounging in a booth or gathering around the central community table, Berlin Brew allows you to relax and dig into comforting treats.

Where: Unit No.2, D Wing, Ground Floor, Times Square, Andheri East