We are on the brink of saying our final goodbyes to 2024. It is time to welcome the New Year with high hopes and joyous spirits. From sorting out party venues to selecting the best restaurants you must have put in your all to celebrate 2025 with your loved ones. If good food is on your mind but the apt restaurant is yet to be decided, then fret not. Reason? We have hand-picked a list of the top 10 restaurants where you can indulge in a scrumptious meal this New Year. Ready to explore? Let's dive in!

Here Are 9 Restaurants In Noida For New Year's Eve Celebrations:

1. Burma Burma at DLF Mall of India - Sector 18

Kickstart your new year celebrations at Burma Burma offering a fine dining experience at its best. The Burmese cuisine featuring the iconic Khao Suey, Tea Leaf Salad, and delectable desserts, are designed to delight your taste buds.

2. Barish Moon Bar and Brewery - Sector 38A

Ring in the New Year in style by visiting this one-of-a-kind restaurant. Soak in the ambience of the chic rooftop setting, laced with stunning city views. Indian to Continental, Chinese to Oriental: they have an array of options that will leave you spoilt for choice.

3. Appetito at Knowledge Park II - Greater Noida

The lavish decor is likely to lure you in while the lip-smacking menu will make your stomach rumble. Expect Asian and Italian platters here. While waiting for food, play golf at the mini-golf course or cycle at the pump tracks.

4. Anardana at Max Square - Sector 129

Anardana strikes the perfect balance between modern and classic Indian dishes. Their decor echoes a similar element. Do try their delicious Kulfi at the end of your meal. You will not regret it.

5. Begam at Garden's Galleria - Sector 38

Bid farewell to 2024 the royal way. Begam's warm lighting and luxurious upholstery make it befitting for a comfortable dining expedition. They serve a range of age-old dishes with a modern twist that is likely to leave you impressed.

6. Made In India at Radisson Blu MBD - Sector 18

Awadhi flavours find a preference in this opulent restaurant. Their Maharaja menu comprises a truckload of non-vegetarian meals while their Maharani menu offers a lavish spread of vegetarian dishes.

7. Castle's Barbeque at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza - Sector 4 Greater Noida

An extraordinary barbeque buffet awaits you at Castle's Barbeque. Succulent, smokey meats and exotic seafood are a must-try here. The Chocolate Fountain dessert is recommended for all sweet tooths.

8. I Sacked Newton at Logix Mall - Sector 32

Delve into the party spirits by visiting this restaurant. The lively atmosphere and upbeat music are ideal for New Year celebrations. Their assortment of cocktails will give you a taste of luxury. Foodies can treat themselves to mouthwatering BBQ BBQ-pulled lamb Sliders, Truffle Mac Cheese and sushi rolls.

9. Pirates of Grill - Sector 18

Their exceptional grilled starters are to die for! There we said it. Imagine: crunchy chicken wings, roasted paneer tikka, and crispy corn. Are you drooling? Because we are.