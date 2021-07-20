Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her birthday on 18th July. As the she turned 39, wishes poured in for her from people all over the world. The actress-producer spent some quality time with family and friends at a quiet weekend getaway in London, United Kingdom. She took to Instagram to share a 'Photo Dump' which included 10 different clicks from her gala birthday celebrations. Among the clicks, we got a glimpse of the foodie side of the actress as well. Take a look:

"Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support," she wrote in the caption.





In the second photo, we saw the delicious birthday cake made for Priyanka Chopra's birthday. The yummy and unique cake seemed to be vanilla-flavoured with a layer of white fondant on top. There were plenty of candles on the elegant cake, along with a lavender coloured ribbon on the side. The top of the cake had an interesting customisation - it had miniature figurines of Priyanka Chopra's three pet dogs. How adorable, right? Vintage champagne also accompanied the birthday celebrations.





Priyanka Chopra's birthday wasn't the only special occasion in her life in the recent past. The actress celebrated three years of being engaged to husband Nick Jonas. In the adorable post that Nick Jonas shared, we could see the duo enjoying lunch with a view. Take a look at the post:

"3 years ago today," wrote Nick Jonas in the caption. Nick and Priyanka were seated at a height with a stunning view of a lake behind them. They were enjoying a bread basket in the sweet photograph.





We hope to see more such snippets of Priyanka Chopra's foodie diaries soon! On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in 'The White Tiger' which she also co-produced. Her upcoming projects include 'The Matrix 4' as well as an untitled production with Mindy Kaling based on an Indian wedding that spans continents.