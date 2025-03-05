Shraddha Kapoor is vocal about her love for food. Her Instagram stories and posts frequently include glimpses of various indulgences - from the humble vada pav to decadent desserts. While sharing these tempting clicks, Shraddha often pens quirky and humourous captions that show just how much she enjoys eating. One of her recent posts, which make reference to her birthday, also reflected her playful foodie side. Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday on March 3, 2025. As per reports, she marked the occasion with a getaway outside the city in the company of her rumoured beau Rahul Mody. The couple were spotted returning to Mumbai at the ferry point at Gateway of India on the day.





Shraddha's Instagram post on March 5 features the cakes she is in the process of finishing after her birthday. Yes, you read that right - we wrote "cakes" in plural. Shraddha didn't just relish one sweet treat - she had more! The first photo in her carousel depicted a unique chocolate cake with a candle on it. The next photo contained not a cake, but what seems to be a large modak (a type of traditional sweet). Another cake shown in the post was a yummy-looking one topped with cream and freshly cut pineapple. In another photo, we see a cut piece of the first cake, cosily paired with cups of black coffee. In the caption, Shraddha wrote, "Agar cakes ab tak khatam nahi hue, toh birthday bhi nahi hua na???" ["If the cakes are not over till now, so the birthday is also not yet over, right?"]

What also caught our eye in Shraddha's carousel post was crisp kanda (onion) bhajiyas. She poses with a small paper plate of these fritters in one hand while she holds a small cup of chai in her other. Shraddha also shot two small videos showing this beloved combo being made at a roadside stall. Take a look below:











Before this, Shraddha Kapoor posted about how she forgot to keep count while eating pani puri at an event. Click here to read the full story.