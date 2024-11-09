Shehnaaz Gill is a foodie at heart. How do we know? Well, check out her latest social media entry. She shared two consecutive Instagram Stories revealing what she had for breakfast. Trust us, her morning meal is simply wholesome. In the first photo, we can spot a paratha on a plate served with green chutney and curd. A few more parathas were kept in an aluminium foil spread. We can also see an additional bowl of curd. Crispy parathas taste the best when paired with thick dahi, right foodies? There was also a bar of butter on a separate plate presumably to brush the paranthas and give them a delectable flavour. That was not all. Shehnaaz treated herself to a plate filled with fruits, including apples and cherries.

The following slide features another delectable meal, savoured by the actress later in the day. It showcases sliced pieces of what appear to be pancakes, generously garnished with sugary/honey syrup and fruity toppings, inducing serious hunger pangs. One slice, half-eaten, reveals the sheer deliciousness of Shehnaaz's day.

We all know Shehnaaz Gill served goals with her amazing fitness transformation. Previously, the actress revealed what she eats in a day. Shehnaaz said that the first thing she does after waking up is drink 3-4 litres of water. She then eats pre-soaked dried fruits for good skin. Next, she drinks a glass of diluted apple cider vinegar after her yoga session and 30 minutes before her breakfast. She follows it up with a plate of poha topped with veggies like broccoli and carrots, along with yogurt garnished with granola. Click here to know the full story.

Before that, Shehnaaz gave an insight into her culinary journeys in Goa. She shared a picture featuring a wok filled with what appeared to be Vegetable Au Gratin. Then she showed us a plate that had a piece of bread topped with sesame seeds, various types of sandwiches, hummus, bread, dips, and a bottle of milkshake. Read on to know more.

