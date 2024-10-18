Copper bottles have become increasingly popular over the past few years, especially after people became aware of the health advantages of consuming water from them. Not to forget it's also environment-friendly because you don't need to rely on disposable plastic bottles. Copper bottles are available in innumerable designs in the market. But have you ever wondered how these flasks attain their shape and colour from beaten copper sheets? Now, a video showing the entire process of how these bottles are designed and manufactured has surfaced.





The short clip starts with workers making copper bowls using heat and cold water. Next, machines are used to give these bowls the shape of tumblers. In the next step, copper pieces are further heated and compressed to create a mouth and lid at the top.

Next, they are taken out and given the finishing touches. After polishing them inside-out, the bottles are ready for use and sent to the market. The video, shared on Instagram, also carried a note, which read, “India's Biggest Copper Water Bottle Mega Factory Making Process. Where: Ghaziabad, UP.”







The post received positive reactions from people on social media. Among them, many said they always wanted to know how these bottles were made.





A person said, “Watching this video is so relaxing”. Another added, “I need this bottle”. Several viewers seemed interested in buying the copper bottles as one asked, “How can we order one?” One user wanted to know where the factory was.





India Eat Mania, the page on which the clip was shared, has several other behind-the-scenes videos from different factories. In one of their recent posts, they took viewers to a fresh fruit juice-making factory in Surat.







The narrator explains the factory sources its fresh fruits from the farm and uses heavy machinery to remove the pulp from them. Then, the pulp and sugar are mixed using a machine and blended for a few minutes. The juice is then filled in plastic bottles and covered with caps before being given company labels. After a packaging quality check, the bottles are arranged in a rack and plastic wrapped for selling.