A customer has accused Zepto of negligence after he found insects in chicken ordered from the quick-commerce platform. Ahtsham Malik, a video creator, shared a video on Instagram, revealing, “Raat ke 11 baaj rahe hai toh maine Zepto se kuch groceries order kiye. (It was past 11 at night, so I ordered some groceries from Zepto.)” “Need your attention and action on this,” he captioned the video and tagged the official Instagram handle of Zepto. Pointing at the items, he says, "Yeh saara item aya tha, aur saath mein ye chicken meat 99 mein. Toh isme likha huya hai ki jab ye cheez aap open karoge toh halki si smell ayegi par woh bhi theek hai, aati hai. Maine wash karke kadhayi mein daal diya. (All these items came, and along with it this chicken meat for 99. It is written here that when you open these things, it will smell a bit, which is fine; it does come. I washed it and put it in the pan.)”





Also Read:20-Year-Old Student Becomes Swiggy Delivery Agent To Pay College Fees. Shares Earnings, Experiences, More





He adds, “Ab jab yeh chicken almost adha pak chuka hai tab maine taste karne ke liye chammach se nikala aur main tumko dikhata hu iss chicken mein kide bhare huye hai. Hadh hoti hai yaar. Main dikhata hu tumhe yaar. (Now, when this chicken was almost half cooked, I took a spoonful of it to taste it, and I am showing you that this chicken is full of bugs. It's too much. I am showing you.)"

Watch the full video below:

The video creator then zooms into a spoonful of the already prepared dish and says, "Yeh dekho kitna clear nazar aa raha hai aur dikhata hu main tumko. Ek aadh thori hai. Yeh halke mein lene waali baat nhi hai. Ab bhai yeh koi aesa issue nhi hai jo ki tum ignore kar diya jae. Jiske liye tum sorry boldo. Tum sada huya chicken order kar rahe ho aur deliver kar rahe ho logo ko yaar. (Look how clearly it looks and I will show you. This is not something to be taken lightly. Now, this is not an issue that you can ignore. For which you say sorry. You are ordering fresh chicken and delivering it to people.)”





The video gained attention, and people expressed their concern.





One user reacted, “Experienced the same, not the fault of blinkit / zepto, but the brand. I didn't even give it to my dog.”





Another person wrote, “Mere sath huwa hai with prawns.. wo khake 2 din tak pet kharab ho gaya tha (This happened to me with prawns.. after eating it, my stomach got upset for 2 days).”





“Don't order from meat 99 they mostly have issues with their quality,” advised another social media user.





While one person pointed, “Zepto jyadatar expired product bechti hai (Zepto used to sale maximum expired products),” another suggested, “But sorry you should eat fresh from the shop take and cut front of yourself.”





When a few users made fun of the costumer for his non-vegetarian diet, someone penned, “To all the vegetarians saying, "Khaa le bhai, extra protein hi toh hai," by that logic, you should be eating everything green for an extra dose of chlorophyll. Someone is rightly complaining about worms in their food, yet instead of questioning the brand, we're busy debating diets,” adding, “This is exactly how big corporations get away with negligence. They distract us with pointless arguments while they cut corners and dodge accountability. As long as we fight each other, no one is holding them responsible—and that's exactly what they want.”





Also Read:Watch: Digital Creator's Hilarious Review Of An Air Fryer Will Leave You In Splits





We are absolutely shocked to see the Zepto customer's review of finding insects in chicken. Aren't you?