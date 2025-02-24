With the advent of cutting-edge technologies, we're seeing innovations in kitchen appliances as well. One highly debated item is the air fryer. While many social media influencers promote kitchen appliances for their health benefits, many people tend to regret buying an air fryer after using it. Recently, digital creator Varun Grover, known for his humorous social media clips, shared his honest review of using an air fryer. In the video, Varun starts by saying, "Air fryer ghar mein toh hum leke toh badi umeedon se aate hain ki iske baad kabhi tel use kiya toh sirf sir ki champi ke liye hoga, khane ke liye nahi. (We bring the air fryer home with great expectations that if I ever use oil after this, it will be only for head massage and not for eating)," which resonates with many health-conscious eaters. You can watch the full video below:

He continued, “Isme kabhi palak patta chaat banegi, kabhi zero oil fries, toh kabhi bas yun hi garlic roasted vegetables with a drizzle of light soy sauce ka dinner ho jaayega. (Sometimes spinach leaves chaat will be made in it, sometimes zero oil fries, and sometimes just like that there will be dinner of garlic roasted vegetables with a drizzle of light soy sauce.) Deep frying? Why would I deep fry when I can do the same thing using a fraction of oil quantity.” However, the twist in the video came when Varun began explaining how the dishes turned out after being made in the air fryer.

He hilariously added, "Par iske andar dala aalo jab aise sookha hua bahar aata hai ki usne bhoot dekh liya ho toh aapko realise hota hai jis zubaan ko bachpan se aaj tak tel mein swimming karke aaye samose aur khasta kachaudiyon ke nashe karne ki aadat ho woh kahan se unn fries ka aanad le paegi jo bahar se sookhi lakdi aur andar se gatte ke dabbe ka texture deti hai? (But when the potato comes out dried, as if it has seen a ghost, then you realize that the tongue, which has been accustomed to eating oily samosas and crispy kachoris since childhood, will struggle to enjoy those fries, which have the texture of dried wood on the outside and a cardboard box on the inside?)"

At the end, he explained, “Fir aap sochte ho aaloo ki to waise hi niyat kharab hai, vegetable pakode try karta hu. Lekin jab wo bhi chapte biscuit banke andar se aadhe kacche aur bahar se 50 shades of black mein dikhte hain, aapko woh baat samajh mein aa jati hai jo aap maan na nahi chah rahe. (Then you think that potatoes are anyway bad, so I'll try cooking vegetables. But when those vegetables turn into flat, burnt biscuits, half raw on the inside and 50 shades of black on the outside, you start realising something that you don't want to accept.)” “Fir finally aap apni laaj rakhne ke liye isme moongfali aur popcorn bhun ke padosiyon ko batate ho ki air fryer kitna badhiya kaam karta hai. (Finally, to save face, you put peanuts and popcorn in the air fryer and tell your neighbours how well it works," he concluded.)"

Soon, his Instagram community flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. One social media user, who was about to buy an air fryer, wrote, "Thanks for your honest review; I was thinking of buying one, but after your video, I've changed my mind." A foodie commented, "Air fryer is as useful as that aesthetic dinner set... iski zaroorat nahi hai, lene ke baad pata nahi kya karna hai uska or kaha rakhna hai but lena isiliye hai kyuki trending hai (we don't need it, but we buy it because it's trending.)"

Meanwhile, a couple of people disagreed with Varun and praised the electronics. One person said, "Bro, you bought the wrong air fryer or used the wrong recipe," while another mentioned, "Now I understand one thing... you never used it right! I always make chicken wings, potato fries, cheese balls, and fish fry with zero oil, and they turn out great!" Yet another person suggested, "An air fryer can dry out food, but it's great for reheating, making sweet potatoes, frying makhanas and dry fruits, and even making good chicken kebabs and frozen fries."

What do you think about using an air fryer to prepare your favourite dishes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!