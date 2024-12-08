Food Safety Officers, in coordination with the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Hyderabad City Police, have seized 60,050 kg of adulterated coconut powder worth Rs 92.47 lakh during a surprise inspection in Begum Bazar, Telangana. The raid, on December 6, 2024, targeted Akash Trading Co., where Food Business Operators (FBOs) were reportedly repacking adulterated coconut powder under various brand names. Authorities found that imported desiccated coconut powder was being mixed with loose, un-desiccated coconut powder, violating the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. Action against the offenders will be initiated as per the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

On December 3, a state-level task force in Telangana seized namkeen and snacks worth Rs 2.13 lakh during an inspection at M/s Sunny Foods in Kallakal village, Medak district. The establishment had operated without a valid FSSAI license and violated labelling guidelines by using misleading visuals and manipulated product names. Officials uncovered the use of expired food additives, such as tomato masala and Maggie masala, in the preparation of snacks like chips, namkeen, and coloured saunf. All seized products were discarded, and authorities initiated further action under food safety regulations.

Earlier inspections at the canteen of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, uncovered numerous violations. The canteen was found operating without an FSSAI license, with missing medical fitness and FoSTaC training certificates, and inadequate temperature records. Hygiene issues included a cockroach infestation, rodent activity with rat droppings, open dustbins, and improperly stored food items.