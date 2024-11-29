Padma Lakshmi is back with another food video on her Instagram handle. The Indian-American cookbook author and television host recently shared the recipe for a Tamil Nadu speciality called manga curry. In the clip, Padma clarified that this mango curry is more like a "condiment or pickle" made from unripe mangoes. “Many of you have been asking for this mango curry recipe, so I'm saving you the trouble of scrolling with a repost! Try it and let me know how it goes. Bonus points if it makes it to your Thanksgiving spread!” Padma Lakshmi wrote in her caption.





Here's the recipe for Padma Lakshmi's manga curry:





Ingredients:





1. Unripe green mangoes





2. Kashmiri chili powder





3. Salt





4. Oil





5. Black mustard seeds





6. Asafoetida





7. Curry leaves





Method:





1. Take unripe green mangoes, peel them, and cut them into small pieces.





2. Add Kashmiri chilli powder and salt to the thinly cut mangoes.





3. Prepare the tadka: Heat some oil in a pan. Once the oil is hot, add black mustard seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, and a few curry leaves.





4. Pour the prepared tadka over the mangoes and mix everything well. Voila, your tangy and flavourful dish is now ready.





Towards the end of the video, Padma Lakshmi described the dish as “spicy and delicious and crunchy.”





Not too long ago, Padma Lakshmi shared a video of her making curd rice. She started with four cups of plain, leftover rice and mixed it with four cups of yoghurt. Then, she added a good amount of salt and mixed everything by hand, calling it "pesunja sadam," which means "mixed by hand." She also mentioned that basmati rice isn't needed, as it can break down in the yoghurt. Click here to read Padma Lakshmi's curd rice recipe.





Padma Lakshmi's foodilicious tales always grab our attention.