When it comes to instant comfort, curd rice is a go-to dish that truly delivers. It's cool, delicious, and incredibly easy to make - what's not to love? This South Indian classic is incredibly versatile, but there's nothing quite like the traditional version. Whether you're in India or elsewhere, curd rice is a beloved staple in many households. Recently, television personality and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi shared her take on this comforting dish, and it looks absolutely drool-worthy.





On her official Instagram, Padma Lakshmi posted a video showcasing her curd rice recipe. She begins with four cups of plain, day-old rice, which she mixes with four cups of yogurt. She adds a generous amount of salt and then mixes everything by hand, explaining that this technique is called pesunja sadam, meaning "mixed by hand." She notes that using basmati rice isn't necessary, as it tends to break down in the yogurt.

After setting the mixture aside, Padma prepares a tempering, or tadka, for the curd rice. In a pan with a bit of untoasted sesame oil, she adds black mustard seeds, asafoetida, urad dal, and red chilies. She recommends lining up all the ingredients before starting to ensure the tempering remains fresh and aromatic. Once the mustard seeds start popping, she adds curry leaves and transfers the tempering to the curd rice, mixing everything gently. As the rice absorbs the yogurt's moisture, the curd thickens, and the dish is ready to enjoy!

Watch Padma Lakshmi's full curd rice recipe video below:

Fans have praised Padma Lakshmi's recipe in the comments, with remarks like:





"The only Indian-American cook whose dishes truly reflect Indian cooking."





"Pesunja sadham-great to hear that! Tamil roots."





"It looks delicious!"





"The ultimate summer lunch. So customizable and easy to make."





"It's my comfort food. Thanks for sharing!"





What do you think of Padma Lakshmi's curd rice recipe? Share your thoughts in the comments below!