Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy touring India with his Dil-Illuminati music tour. After performing in Pune last weekend, the pop star is now all set to take the stage at Aquatica, Kolkata on Saturday. A day before the concert, Diljit travelled to Kolkata in a private jet. He enjoyed a spread of Indian food on his flight. The singer shared a multi-picture post on Instagram, which gave a glimpse into his food adventures. In the photos, Diljit is seen enjoying a selection of quintessential desi dishes including chicken curry, paneer masala, yellow dal and roti. On the table, we could also spot two types of salad. One looks like a Russian salad, complete with mayonnaise and potatoes. The other is a green salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.





Diljit Dosanjh recently concluded the Europe leg of the Dil-luminati tour, where he performed at Zenith Paris - La Villette on September 19. From the sound check session, the food enthusiast shared glimpses of his culinary adventures in an Instagram post. The first photo in his carousel showcased a spread of fresh fruits, including bananas, apples, watermelon slices and berries, beautifully arranged on a table. There were also a few white bowls placed alongside the fruits. Sharing the post, he wrote, “PARIS, sound check.”







During his time in Paris, Diljit Dosanjh took some time off to explore the city and enjoy scrumptious dishes. In a reel posted on Diljit's official team account, we can see the star having the time of his life in Paris. The singer begins his meal with an aromatic cup of hot beverage, which seems to be a nice coffee. Next, he shows a big bowl of what looks like granola, topped with fresh blueberries, raspberries and some chopped apples and bananas. The next dish on Diljit's plate is a good portion of toast topped with mashed avocados and pomegranate seeds. The toast is paired with a bowl of creamy scrambled eggs sprinkled with finely chopped chives. Diljit thoroughly enjoys the yummy spread. "SOMEWHERE IN PARIS," reads the caption.







We await Diljit Dosanjh's next foodie update.