As the year winds down, our social media feeds are buzzing with throwbacks and highlights. Among the many memorable posts, one that stood out featured some mouthwatering food, all created by the one and only Padma Lakshmi. In 2024, the author, model and culinary icon filled her kitchen - and her Instagram feed - with incredible recipes. From hosting cooking shows to penning cookbooks, Padma Lakshmi's love for food is no secret. In her latest post, she rounded up her top 10 favourite dishes of the year, and honestly, we are drooling just reading about them.





In the caption, she wrote: "Some of my favourite recipes that I have shared with you this year - which one is yours?"

Here Are Padma Lakshmi's Top 10 Favourite Recipes From 2024:

1. Carbonara

This creamy pasta dish, made with hard cheese, eggs, salt and black pepper, is a timeless classic that Padma nailed this year.





2. Mango Curry





Padma's take on this spicy and tangy dish was described as "delicious and crunchy." She even shared the recipe. Click here to check it out.





3. Nimbu Rice





This tangy South Indian favourite, made with rice, tempering spices, and curry leaves, is Padma's go-to for a quick and flavourful lunchbox meal.





4. Kumquat Chutney





Made with the tiny, tangy citrus fruit, this chutney is a unique treat. Padma loves pairing it with sourdough bread and goat cheese for a perfect snack.





5. Thayir Sadam (Curd Rice)





This South Indian staple is a summer must-have. Cooling, creamy, and comforting, it's a dish Padma clearly adores.











6. Dal





Simple yet hearty, Padma's yellow dal is topped with a squeeze of lemon juice and served with rice for a wholesome meal.





7. Pakori





These crispy, deep-fried fritters, made with onions and gram flour, are a monsoon favourite. Padma recommends pairing them with mint chutney for the ultimate snack.





8. Ribollita





This hearty Tuscan white bean soup, thickened with day-old bread and packed with veggies, is one of Padma's favourite comfort foods.





9. Mysore Pak





This iconic South Indian dessert, made with just sugar, gram flour, and ghee, is one of Padma's absolute favourite Indian sweets.





10. Coconut Rice





Another South Indian classic, this fragrant dish combines fresh grated coconut, curry leaves, and tempering spices with perfectly cooked rice.





So, which of these dishes makes your mouth water the most? Let us know in the comments!