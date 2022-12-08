As 2022 draws to a close, we look back at the eventful year gone by. With pre-pandemic normal life being 'normal' again, it was a delight to see the world back on its feet. And to end the year on a happy note, we were waiting for Google's Year In Search Report for 2022 and it's finally here. The report captures the most popular trends on the search engine platform, and we are excited to find out which foods people have shown most interest in throughout the year. The report dug out popular recipe trends in both Indian and global space, and surprisingly, an Indian dish topped both the lists!



Paneer fans, rejoice! As per the Google's Year In Search 2022 report, paneer pasanda was the most searched recipe in India and across the globe. However, we are not too surprised. The creamy, velvety and oh-so-flavourful paneer dish can intrigue and impress just anyone.



Do you want to jump on the bandwagon and get a recipe of classic paneer pasanda to try yourself? You don't have to go anywhere looking for it. We have brought it right here to you.



Paneer Pasanda Recipe I How To Make Paneer Pasanda:



Stuffed paneer pieces are doused in a rich, creamy and tangy gravy to make this delectable, and now very-popular dish.



Click here to watch the step-by-step recipe video of paneer pasanda.



Thick paneer slices are stuffed with a creamy mixture and dunked in a tomato and cream-based gravy to give you a delectable treat.







Simple yet delicious! If you haven't tried the world's most searched recipe of paneer pasanda yet, here's your chance now!

