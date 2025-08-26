Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie ParamSundari. While Janhvi steps into the shoes of a South Indian woman, Sidharth brings to life a character rooted in North India. Interestingly, ParamSundari doesn't just bring together two contrasting characters but also diverse culinary palettes, each reflecting the rich traditions of their regions. As if giving a nod to their roles, Janhvi and Sidharth recently embarked on a “desi ASMR” challenge, trying some iconic Northern and Southern dishes.





The video shared by Maddock Films on Instagram showed Janhvi Kapoor's Sundari and Sidharth Malhotra's Param sitting at a table. Displayed before them were a myriad of lip-smacking items, including rice, rich curries, different types of flatbreads (parathas, ragi roti, pooris, cheelas), chana, chole, dal fry, and tandoori chicken. We also spotted an assortment of chutneys, fresh yogurt, lassi, and a big block of butter. Lime wedges and onion slices were a part of the gastronomical outing as well. For some sweet indulgence, there was a plate of delicious laddoos. Phew! Don't know about you, but the appestising spread left us super-hungry.

The clip showed Janhvi Kapoor serving rice to Sidharth Malhotra with a dollop of ghee and podi. When Sidharth wanted to know what podi was, Janhvi explained that it was a type of dal, prepared with spices, as South Indians have a high spice tolerance. Sidharth, on the other hand, served a piece of roasted paratha to his co-star. A fun question revealed that the actor loves chole and chana as it takes him back to childhood. Meanwhile, Janhvi shared that he would make a guy eat green chillies to test compatibility. She answered so while cutting a slice of butter and relishing its smooth taste.

Janhvi Kapoor also tried roasted tandoori chicken — a North Indian staple, while Siddharth happily sipped on a glass of lassi. As the video concluded, Janhvi expressed her love for spicy food by biting a raw green chilli.





We cannot get enough of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's epicurean escapades.