Parineeti Chopra is a true-blue foodie, and her social media posts are proof. The actress often gives fans a peek into her love for all things delicious, and this time was no different. On Sunday, she shared a delightful foodie snap that perfectly captured her simple cravings. The new mom, who welcomed a baby boy last month with husband Raghav Chadha, posted a picture of a quintessential desi breakfast on her Instagram Stories. The tray featured a cup of chai and a slice of toasted bread topped with butter – comfort food at its best. After all, what better way to kickstart a morning? Parineeti aptly wrote, “Sometimes you need chai and toast and there is no scientific explanation for it.”

Tea and toast are the ultimate comfort breakfast. The aroma of freshly brewed tea paired with the crispness of buttered toast instantly evokes a sense of calm and nostalgia. Whether it is sipped leisurely on a lazy Sunday morning or relished before a busy workday, this humble combination never fails to soothe the soul. The warmth of the chai and the crunch of toast create the perfect balance of comfort and satisfaction.

If Parineeti Chopra's post made you crave a comforting cup of chai and toast, go ahead and brew one for yourself. Here are some delicious toast recipes you can try to take your breakfast up a notch:

1. Masala French Toast

Made with eggs, onions and spices – masala french toast full of flavour and crunch. Perfect for mornings when you want something quick yet filling. Enjoy it with ketchup or green chutney for that extra kick. Click here for the recipe.

2. Paneer Tikka Toast

Soft paneer cubes meet crispy toast – a match made in heaven. Loaded with tikka masala flavours, it is spicy, smoky and super satisfying. Great for breakfast or an evening snack. You will love its cheesy, tangy taste in every bite. Recipe here.

3. Boiled Chana Toast

Boiled chana with spices on toast makes for a light but tasty meal. It is crunchy, filling and great for those who like guilt-free snacking. Perfect with a squeeze of lemon on top. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Peri Peri Cheesy Toast

If you love spice and cheese, this one is for you. Loaded with gooey cheese and a punch of peri peri seasoning, it is pure comfort food. Toast it till golden and dig in while it is hot. Full recipe here.

5. Whole Wheat Avocado Toast

A classic that never goes wrong. Creamy avocado on whole wheat toast – simple, healthy and delicious. You can top it with chilli flakes, salt, or even a fried egg. It is a clean and easy breakfast that keeps you full for hours. Detailed recipe here.





We can't wait for new mom Parineeti Chopra's next foodie update!

