Pregnancy often comes with cravings, and Parineeti Chopra is clearly enjoying hers to the fullest. The actress, who announced her pregnancy with her husband Raghav Chadha last month, is now sharing the small joys of her culinary choices. On Sunday evening, she treated her Instagram fans to a peek at one of her go-to meals these days. In her Stories, Parineeti shared a photo of a plate with two slices of cheese toast paired with a bowl of tomato soup. She captioned it, “Sometimes dinner has to be tomato soup and cheese toast and no one can stop me.” There is something effortlessly comforting about this combo, and it seems like the perfect pick-me-up for the mom-to-be.





Parineeti Chopra's foodie updates are always fun. A few days ago, she gave a simple cup of black coffee a playful twist on her YouTube channel. In the video, we saw Parineeti making a cup of black coffee. She started with, “Hi everyone, and welcome to my cooking channel. Today I am going to make a very special dish. This is my naani's special recipe. And the name of this dish is black coffee.”

The mom-to-be kept it light and funny by saying, “To make this coffee, you need water and some coffee. Mix this, and your black coffee is ready. If you want more such recipes, then do let me know. Because I also want such recipes. Because I do not know how to make anything else apart from this black coffee.” Click here to read the full story.





Before this, Parineeti Chopra dropped her August photo dump on Instagram, and it was packed with yummy food moments. One snap showed two plates of fresh fruits stacked with mangoes and guavas. Fans also got a glimpse of the cake she used to announce her pregnancy – a white-and-gold creation with "1 + 1 = 3" and tiny baby footprints on it. Here is the full story.

Parineeti Chopra's foodie posts are pure delight.