Like the rest of us, Parineeti Chopra also cannot function without her daily fix of caffeine. The actress, who was recently on a romantic getaway with her husband, Raghav Chadha, now seems to be enjoying some quality "me time". On Friday, she shared a photo of her cup of coffee in her Instagram Stories. Alongside a cappuccino, we could also spot a piece of yummy-looking cake. In her caption, Parineeti mentioned how she misses her husband. She wrote, "Coffee for one. Missing you Raghav Chadha.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's shared love for food shines through their social media posts. Whether they're attending the Wimbledon 2024 final with strawberries and cream in hand or simply enjoying mangoes, the couple frequently shares their delicious adventures with their Instagram followers. While we adore these lovebirds, we love them even more when they let us in on their food-filled escapades.

If you are also a coffee enthusiast like Parineeti Chopra, here are some unique recipes you can try to satiate your caffeine cravings.

1. Coffee Martini

Mixing vodka and coffee? That sounds like the beginning of a wild story. However, this makes a delightful drink that blends the sweetness of coffee liqueur, the smoothness of vodka and the rich flavours of coffee. Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Spanish Cafe Bombon

If you're lucky, you've had a cafe bombon before. But if not, it's no big deal as you can simply make this beverage at home with this easy-to-follow recipe. Check out the full recipe here.

3. Overnight Oats With Coffee And Cocoa

The flavour of your favourite morning beverage combined with the deliciousness of breakfast oats is what makes these overnight oats coffee amazing. No matter how busy your mornings are, you can still enjoy a wonderful, nutritious breakfast with this dish. Take a look at the recipe here.

4. Dark Chocolate Coffee

It goes without saying that coffee and chocolate go together like peanut butter and jelly. Whether you enjoy them in a tasty mocha from a coffee shop or make it at home, the combination will hit the spot every time. Click here for the recipe.

5. Coconut Coffee Toffee

This coconut coffee toffee promises to delight with every bite thanks to its delicious butter and sugar combo of instant coffee powder and coconut. Check out the recipe here.

