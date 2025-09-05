Matcha, the powdered green tea of Japanese origin, has taken the world by storm, and how! Our social media feeds are filled with people drinking it, eating it in the form of desserts or even using it in other cooking experiments. Innumerable matcha recipes (many promising a range of health benefits) have gone viral. Celebrities across the world have also embraced the trend. Recently, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who are matcha fans. But he has acknowledged that it may not be enjoyed by everyone.





Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Private Chef Shares What They Ate In The 'Past Few Days'





In a video with Diet Sabya, Ranbir Kapoor credited his wife, Alia Bhatt, for motivating him to try matcha. He also revealed which ingredients he uses for his matcha drink. It seems he keeps it simple and wholesome. Ranbir Kapoor stated, Fortunately or unfortunately, I have converted myself into a matcha guy because of my wife. It's quite divided because some people are really for it and some people are against it. But I think a good matcha with almond milk and some jaggery tastes pretty good. And it gives me my caffeine."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's 'Favourite Chef' Makes A 7-Course Meal. Can You Guess Who It Is?





Several Bollywood celebs have been posting about matcha on social media, and we have been paying attention. For example, Sanya Malhotra shared a reel about how she makes this drink. She starts by adding a teaspoon of matcha powder to a bowl and mixing it with water. Then, she uses a bamboo whisk to dissolve the powder. Watch Sanya Malhotra's matcha video here to know more.





Some time ago, Sara Tendulkar (who is a nutritionist by profession) shared her recipe for a matcha protein smoothie. She uses specific ingredients to boost the overall nutrient content of the drink. She said that it tastes "like a hug from a Japanese cafe." Read more about Sara Tendulkar's matcha recipe.





In related news, Vidya Balan was also featured in a video about matcha recently. However, her reaction was not what you might expect. If you're someone who cannot understand the matcha craze, you will find Vidya Balan's take quite relatable. Read the full story here.

Click here for matcha recipes you can try at home.