Parineeti Chopra is a foodie, and there is no second thought about it. Her passion for exploring new flavourful dishes around the world is truly inspiring for all food lovers. However, she is also a complete desiby heart. Want proof? Check her latest food obsession. The actress shared a couple of photos from her platter on her Instagram stories. In the first slide, we get to see a serving of long, slender grains of rice topped with a lentil curry. On the same plate, we can also spot a spicy condiment prepared mainly in Maharashtra called Thecha. Her note read, “Sometimes all you need is dal chawal and thecha.” And we get you, Parineeti! Home-made dal-chawal is indeed one of the most loved comfort foods of almost all Indians.

Watch Parineeti Chopra's story below:

The next slide features two large bowls of dal and chawal, along with their serving spoons. The frame exudes health and deliciousness, a perfect combination for a satisfying meal.

Here, Parineeti Chopra's culinary journey takes an exciting turn as she introduces the flavourful Thecha to her non-Maharashtrian foods, showcasing her love for authentic Indian dishes. In the next slide, she shared a screengrab that defined Thecha. It said that the primary ingredients of the condiment are chilli peppers (green or red), peanuts and garlic tempered in oil and spices such as cumin, sesame seeds, coriander seeds, hing, cloves, coriander leaves and grated coconut seasoning. Sharing the screengrab, she wrote, “For my non-Maharastrian friends.”

Before this, when Parineeti Chopra went on a food trail in London, she couldn't resist delighting in Indian dishes even in a foreign land. She visited Copper Chimney, an Indian restaurant in the UK, and described it as an "actual home away from home." On her Instagram Stories, the actress showed the delectable Indian dishes she enjoyed at the eatery. The snap featured a naan kulcha loaded with butter and garnished with parsley, which left her wondering, "How how how is the food this good. HOW!" Read here to know more.

Parineeti Chopra's food delights are so tempting that they're sure to make you crave a hearty Indian meal. Aren't you feeling the same?