As a foodie, if you had to name your favourite animated movies, which ones come to mind? Many of us would probably remember the 2007 film, Ratatouille. Over the years, this film has attracted audiences of different ages across the world and cemented its position as a beloved modern classic. Ratatouille tells the heartwarming story of a rat named Remy, who loves to cook and aspires to be a chef one day. He teams up with a clumsy kitchen worker named Linguini to cook gourmet meals in a Parisian restaurant, defying all odds and societal norms. One of the most iconic delicacies he makes is the one the film is named after.

Ratatouille is a classic French dish and can be prepared in several ways. Pixar, the animation studio that produced Ratatouille recently shared a recipe for one version of the titular dish. Here's how you can recreate it at home:

Slice vegetables such as onions, zucchini, eggplants, bell peppers and tomatoes to keep them ready. Take an oven-safe baking dish and start arranging the vegetable slices in a single layer. Alternate the veggies so you get a good mix of taste and texture. Drizzle some olive oil on top of the slices. Season it with salt, pepper and herbs as per your taste. Bake the dish for around half an hour at 350 degrees F. After approximately 20 minutes, briefly remove the dish from the oven and add two cloves of pressed garlic to it. Place it back and allow it to cook well until the timer rings.

The post has received a lot of interest online. In the comments, many people expressed an interest in trying to make this treat at home. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Art on a plate and on the screen."





"This just made me so happy!"





"I thought the tomatoes were pepperonis when I was a kid lol."





"Now, I gotta go rewatch Ratatouille to make sure they gave me the right ingredients and instructions."





"That looks so good."





"Can we get the leek soup recipe please?"





"And the sauce that Remy puts over the vegetables?? How can I make that sauce?"





