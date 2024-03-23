The weekend is here and while you plan some scrumptious snacks to enjoy with your friends or family, why not mix them up with a binge-fest on food-themed films? If you like watching Bollywood movies and are tempted by the sight of food, here are some engaging films to add to your weekend watch list. From food working as a medium to bring people together in one film to building a career and legacy in another, here are some diverse food-centric films you will enjoy.

'Tarla' Poster. Photo Credit: Instagram /iamhumaq

Here Are 5 Films To Explore If You Love Food:

1. Tarla (2023)

Here is an interesting biopic on the culinary adventures of Chef Tarla Dalal, the first cookbook author to receive a Padma Shri. Starring actor Huma Qureshi in the lead role, the film features some delicious Indian recipes and showcases the chef's passion for cooking.

2. Sharmaji Namkeen (2022)

This film is special for more reasons than one. First, it is late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film. Since he could not finish shooting the film, the character of Sharma ji is played by both Kapoor as well as Paresh Rawal. Along with this, the film is wholesome in itself. It revolves around the life of Sharma ji, a widower, who explores his love for cooking and turns it into a catering profession after feeling completely bored post-retirement. The film has some delicious foods to feast your eyes, and some emotional moments to make you cry. The film also stars actor Juhi Chawla.

3. Daawat-e-Ishq (2014)

If you love the lavish food of Lucknow like kebabs, biryani and phirni -- this film will leave you drooling. While the film may not be very popular, it is a lighthearted rom-com with a subtle social message and lots of mouthwatering food. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Also Read: Do You Watch Movies While Eating? Funny Viral Video Will Make You Relate

4. The Lunchbox (2013)

If you are a fan of Irrfan Khan, this film is for you. The film has bagged several awards including Asian Film Award for Best Screenplay (2014), Golden Pram for Best Feature Film (2013) and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film (2014). Also starring Nimrit Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, the film revolves around a love interest that develops between a married woman (Nimrit) and a lonely widower (Irrfan), due to a mistake by the famous tiffin service in Mumbai. The lunchbox serves as a medium that connects these strangers.

5. Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)

If you are planning to watch a film with kids, 'Stanley Ka Dabba' is a good choice. Centred on a boy Stanley's school life, we find a teacher in the school who feeds on the children's lunchboxes. Since Stanley never gets his lunchbox, the gluttonous teacher says that he must bring his lunch box if she wants to attend school. The end of the film is emotional and heart-touching.

Also Read: Weekend Binge: 10 Movies You Must Watch if You Are a Foodie





Which of these films are you excited to watch? Share with us in the comments section.