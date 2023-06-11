Lately, we have come across various foreign dignitaries sharing their foodie shenanigans in India. After US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti's foodie tales, we have Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, who has shared his food indulgences with us. Mr Suzuki shared a video of him and his wife relishing the local Kolhapuri food at various restaurants and eateries in Pune. Looks like the couple also had a spice challenge and clearly, Mrs Suzuki emerged as the winner. In the now-viral video, the Japanese Ambassador's wife is also seen guiding him on how to assemble a dabeli. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reacted to this video on Twitter.

The video opens with the couple relishing vada pav from a local street vendor. Next, the couple is seen ordering food at a restaurant. While Hiroshi Suzuki opted for “less spicy”, his wife made it clear she wants “hot spicy.” In the clip, when the waiter asked her “Kolhapuri?”, she gave a thumbs up and a smile. In a follow-up snippet, the Japanese Ambassador to India was “learning how to eat” a dabeli from his wife, who was busy assembling the snack. The 22-second video had a number of pictures and videos of Suzuki's wife relishing the local cuisine of Pune.





Alongside the clip, Hiroshi Suzuki wrote, “My wife beat me #Pune #Kolhapuri,” and added a red chilli emoji. Watch the full video here:



PM Narendra Modi was pleased to observe the ambassador relishing regional delicacies and also presenting them in such a way. He wrote: “This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming.” Take a look:

Before Suzuki, US Ambassador To India, Eric Garcetti also shared his foodie experiences in India. He posted a video of him and his colleagues enjoying authentic Hyderabadi food, which was prepared by a five-star hotel chef. The diplomat and his associates relished dishes like dakhni chowgra, Hyderabadi gosht biryani, and khubani ka meetha. Read the full story here.

