Summer and mangoes are a match made in food heaven. And, it is never enough. After all, it's the “King Of Fruits”. We can relish the juicy delight in a number of ways. Now, we would like you to look at the world's most expensive mango. Yes, you read that right. The “Miyazaki” mango is priced at approximately Rs 2.75 lakh per kilogram in the international market, reported news agency ANI recently. This rare and luxurious fruit was showcased at the 7th edition of the Mango Festival in Siliguri, which commenced on June 9 at a local mall. The festival was organised by Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS) in association with the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT). The Mango Festival aims to celebrate the diverse and rich varieties of mangoes, with over 262 different types being displayed at the event.

These mangoes are named after the Japanese city they were first grown in: Miyazaki. They tend to have a 15% or higher sugar content. Click here to know more about this fruit. ANI's recent tweet about this variety of mango has gained immense traction. Garnering over 600K views, the post received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, reflecting the widespread interest and fascination surrounding this extraordinary mango.

One user commented, “Forget gold, I'm investing in these mangoes. In a few years, I'll be swimming in mango margaritas and retiring on a tropical island.”

Keeping in mind the extremely high cost, another user added, “Why are there no security guards around?” We agree! This price deserves security.

Some cracked tech jokes - “Looks like they crossed mango with Apple.” Another user made a pun on "Aam admi" - which means "common man," but literally translates to "mango people."

“'Alphanso' is always overrated, I think 'Miyazaki' is hyper rated. As far as taste is concerned there is no match for Dashahari in Kesar,” wrote a mango lover while comparing several types of mangoes.

What is your favourite type of mango?

