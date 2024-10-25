Spanish police have arrested the chef of a popular restaurant on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza after he allegedly assaulted a German customer who had complained about the food's quality and sent the meal back to the kitchen. The Guardia Civil force said in a statement issued on Wednesday the chef, a 37-year-old Spanish national, rushed to a 72-year-old customer's table, shouting aggressively after hearing of his complaint that the dish was not what he had ordered and had been served in a bad state.





He then allegedly shoved the client with such force that he fell, hurting his back and neck, while the chef smashed a plate on the floor and continued to insult the man, the statement added. The alleged victim of last month's incident, was initially diagnosed with light bruising in a local health centre, but a few days later he required surgery at a hospital for two blood clots in his chest that obstructed his breathing, the statement said.





Police later arrested the chef, who has been charged with inflicting serious bodily harm. The statement did not name the people involved.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Barbara Lewis)





